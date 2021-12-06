Rujuta Diwekar: Eat These Three Foods For Better Digestion During The Wedding Season
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares three important foods that will help keep your digestive system healthy during the busy wedding season.
Tips for better digestion during the wedding season
The wedding season has been in full swing and it is quite tough to keep away from all those lip smacking delicacies. Besides this, your sleep cycle is disturbed and the entire routine goes for a toss due to all the late nights. All of this affects your digestion and may end up leading to stomach-related issues. So, if you are someone suffering from such digestion-related issues, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is here with a solution. In her latest Instagram post, she has discussed three food items that you must consume if you want to have healthy digestion during the wedding season.
According to Rujuta, here are the three foods that keep the digestion healthy during the wedding season:
1. Methi laddoo
Rujuta mentioned that methi laddoos are prepared with jaggery, ghee and dry ginger. It prevents stomach cramps and constipation and promotes intestinal mucosa. It even helps keep the hair lustrous, which can otherwise look frizzy due to a poor functioning stomach.
Consume it either at breakfast or as a 4-6 pm meal, if you are out of routine with sleep and even missing workouts. It helps with blood sugar regulation too.
2. A glass of chaas (Buttermilk)
Prepare a glass of chaas with hing and kalanamak right after lunch. While the chaas or buttermilk is both a good source of probiotics and Vit B12, the hing and kalanmak combo will help cut down bloating, gas and even prevent IBS, Rujuta added.
3. Chyawanprash
Consume a tablespoon of chyawanprash right before going to bed. It keeps the immune system strong. It is a solid source of flavonoids and antioxidants and ensures that the skin stays supple and soft even through the torture of the wedding festivities.
Eat this if late-night weddings are a routine and especially if you are at destination weddings.
Take a look at the detailed note by Rujuta Diwekar:
A while back, Rujuta Diwekar had shared three delicious ways to get rid of issues like bloating caused by food indulgences during Diwali. She stated the three food items – sugarcane, tender coconut water and gulkand will help you keep acidity at bay.
Sugarcane, she said, is rich in glycolic acid, the exact same thing that they use inexpensive peels and cosmetics, to bring back the glow on your face and even help restore the collagen tissue. India's traditional detox and go-to therapy for jaundice, sugarcane has properties to make you feel as good as new. Tender coconut water reduces bloating and you must also consume the malai, it builds stamina. Gulkand reduces and prevents acidity. You can have it with water or milk, Rujuta added.
If at all, you are facing digestion issues in the wedding season, follow Rujuta Diwekar's tips to deal with the problem.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
