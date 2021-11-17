Rujuta Diwekar Shares '3 Delicious Ways' To Get Rid Of Bloating
In an Instagram post, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar talks about a few ways that can help us get rid of bloating caused by all the food indulgences during Diwali.
The sharing and eating of excessive sweets and what some call “unhealthy food habits” take a toll on our health and make many of us feel bloated, lazy, and dull. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared some tips on Instagram that can help us beat that bloated feeling. Rujuta titled her post, “Back to basics post-Diwali (in 3 delicious ways).”
She went on to outline “the top 3 food items to help you recover”.
1) Sugarcane: It is India's traditional method to recover from all excesses. Chew it or crush it into fresh juice, sugarcane is the tried detox and go-to therapy for jaundice that carries benefits to make us feel as good as new. Even tulsi puja, which marks the end of the Diwali festival, has sugarcane as the main prasad for exactly this reason, says Rujuta. Sugarcane is rich in glycolic acid, which is good for the skin. It also helps in restoring the collagen tissue to reduce acne.
2) Tender coconut water: It immediately fixes the electrolyte imbalance and reduces bloating. So, make it a habit to reach out to a glass of coconut water the first thing in the morning. Eating coconut, which has medium-chain fatty acids, can boost stamina.
3) Gulkand: The third ingredient is a mixture of rose petals, sugar, and some herbs. Gulkand can reduce and prevent acidity. Diwali is synonymous with excessive eating which can ruin the gut flora and resultantly digestion. So, either eat gulkand alone or mix it in milk to accelerate the recovery process of the intestines, says Rujuta.
Once you have included these three items in your routine, Rujuta has a special suggestion that not just helps with bloating and digestion but also reduces sinus problems. She suggests having a tablespoon of jaggery and ghee mixture after lunch and dinner.
Check Rujuta's post here:
So, if all the excess and binge-eating during Diwali has hit you hard, try these home remedies and get back to a normal lifestyle.
