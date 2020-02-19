Women In 40s, Our Expert Tells 5 Medical Tests You Should Get Regularly
Women in 40s, you must take special care of your health. Based on your diet, lifestyle, health, weight and family history, here are 5 medical tests that you must get done regularly.
Women in their 40s must get a test for checking proper functioning of thyroid
HIGHLIGHTS
- Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be helpful for women in 40s
- It can reduce severity of menopause symptoms
- They should get regular medical check-ups
Women in their 40s need to take extra care of the health. Menopause, of course is a very big reason for this. Perimenopause and menopause are stages when a woman goes through many physical changes. Hormonal imbalance, mood swings, hot flashes, weight gain and hair loss all occur at this time. Apart from menopause, women in their 40s also need to examine their current health status by getting regular medical check-ups. Taking a up a healthy lifestyle is definitely more important now. It helps in easing menopause symptoms and also reduces risk of developing other diseases. Another important step towards taking good care of your health is gtting regular medical check-ups when you're in your 40s.
Medical tests for women in their 40s
Monitoring your diet, getting regular at exercise, staying away from refined sugar, sleeping well, taking less stress and getting your medical check-ups done regularly, can together help you stay healthy in your 40s.
Dr Vaishali Lokhande says that risk factors like family history, lifestyle and diet should be considered before going ahead with medical tests. However, early detection and screening helps, especially if you're in your 40s, she stresses.
Here are a few important tests that women in their 40's should consider:
1. Heart evaluation
For the heart women should undergo a routine Electrocardiogram (ECG), 2D Echo Test, stress test and a lipid profile test. "These are recommended at least once a year," Dr Lokhande tells DoctorNDTV.
2. Haemoglobin
Women in their 40s are at higher risk of getting anaemia. So, a routine haemoglobin test is a good idea for women in their 40s. A Complete Blood Count Test (CBC) is also recommended.
3. Diabetes
Blood Sugar levels should be tested regularly to keep a check on risks of diabetes. Fasting blood sugar test, where blood sample is taken after an overnight fast should be done. Also, a postprandial plasma glucose (PPG) test (which is the measure of your blood sugar level an hour or 2 after you've eaten), a blood glucose test along with HbA1c to keep a check on diabetes is recommended, says Dr Lokhande.
4. Thyroid
Women in their 40s are also prone to thyroid issues so a timely screening though a TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone) test can be of great help.
5. Cancer
"Ideally women should undergo a pap smear examination for screening cervical cancer and a mammography for breast cancer every 2 to 3 years," Dr Lokhande says. This can be also evaluated based on family history, she adds.
Here's a big shout out to all women in their 40s. It's time to pull up your socks and start your journey towards healthy living, if you haven't already.
(Dr. Vaishali Lokhande, Conusltant, Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
