Why You Need To Incorporate HIIT Into Your Summer Workout Routine
Working out in summer can be energy-consuming. Here's why HIIT is the best way to workout this summer.
HIIT can be practiced at home without equipment
What is HIIT?
HIIT stands for high-intensity interval training. More than the exercise themselves, HIIT indicates the pace of the workout. HIIT is a form of cardio workout regime. While performing HIIT, you are expected to work out in reps and sets.
A high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout consists of brief sets of vigorous exercises which last anywhere from 10 to 60 seconds, followed by an active recovery phase of the same duration or more. Based on the exercise, this pattern of intense exercise and relaxation is repeated 3 to 10 times.
For example, you jump rope as fast as you can for 30 seconds and then slow it down for the next 30 seconds and repeat. HIIT is an extremely efficient way of working out as you are expected to move throughout the workout. Hence, one HIIT session can be only 10-30 minutes long and still be extremely affective.
Why is it a good summer workout regime?
Burns calories quick
One of the major benefits of the HIIT regime is how quickly it can help you burn calories in a short period of time. As the workout is fast-paced cardio and requires very little break times, you can burn a lot of calories in a span of just 20-30 minutes. A HIIT workout span is very small, hence more doable than say, swimming, jogging, etc.
Great for weight loss
HIIT is considered one of the best workout regimes for weight loss. In addition to this, your body loses weight faster in summers. These 2 factors contribute to HIIT being an effective and convenient workout routine for summer.
Boosts metabolism
Summer is all about being out and about. While we end up drinking and eating a lot of processed foods or junk foods, having a fast metabolism is essential in order to maintain a healthy body.
Morning workout
HIIT is proven more effective when done first thing in the morning. This also helps you start the day right. It is hard getting out of bed to work out in the winter. However, in summer, a HIIT workout is extremely doable.
Can be done at home
Working out in the scorching hot weather can be tough. HIIT workouts can be done at home as well. As it only focuses on the time span and can be performed with various cardio exercises, this makes it an ideal workout plan for summer and can be done at home or anywhere indoors.
Makes you sweat even more
Due to the very hot weather, the body tends to sweat more than usual. HIIT workouts are believed to make you sweat a lot as they are cardio-focused. Hence, making you sweat more and making you burn more calories.
Increases water intake
Drinking water during summer is very important in order to avoid dehydration. In addition to this, HIIT being an intense cardio workout regime increases your water intake. This makes your body hydrated and helps detoxify without any complicated detox diets.
Finally, exercising around the year is extremely beneficial for the body and mind. We encourage you to take at least 30 minutes out of your day to exercise.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
