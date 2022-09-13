PCOS & Pilates: Celebrity Fitness Instructor Yasmin Karachiwala Explains How Pilates Improves PCOS Symptoms
In her recent reel on Instagram, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala discusses how Pilates can pose helpful in managing symptoms of PCOS.
Polycystic ovarian syndrome, also known as PCOS, is fairly prevalent today. The awareness that you can control it with exercise is rare. An active lifestyle helps to regulate hormones and maintain your ovaries healthy in addition to a balanced diet. One such PCOS workout that has significant advantages for your general health is Pilates.
“Did you know Pilates works excellent for women with PCOS” says fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. Later, Karachiwala mentions 3 ways in which Pilates can be helpful for women with PCOS.
3 ways in which Pilates improves PCOS symptoms according to Yasmin Karachiwala:
1. “Manages hormonal imbalances”
Pilates is very beneficial for hormone balance. Your neurological system will benefit greatly from deep muscle activation. Better communication between your brain and other body components develops, which in turn controls the release of hormones. Hormone levels can be significantly improved by doing Pilates frequently for four to six months.
2. “Helps reduce stress levels”
Your body might suffer greatly from stress. Your health is affected physically, which will make you feel more stressed. Try to exercise, breathe, and relax to relieve tension and anxiety. Pilates is one of the best workout regimes for PCOS because of its capacity to manage stress, which is another factor.
3. “Builds lean muscle mass and burns calories”
The main sign of PCOS is weight gain. Getting heavy on the treadmill is the initial response to weight gain. However, cardio might not do much good unless you deal with the underlying problem. You gain weight when you have PCOS due to hormonal changes. Try milder but still effective activities like Pilates and yoga to strengthen your uterus. Pilates also helps build muscles. An increase in muscle mass also helps burn calories faster.
Take a look at her reel:
Follow a healthy diet along with Pilates to ensure improvement in PCOS symptoms.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
