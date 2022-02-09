ASK OUR EXPERTS

Why You Must Read The Food Label Before Buying Any Food; Not All Healthy Foods Are Healthy

Why You Must Read The Food Label Before Buying Any Food; Not All Healthy Foods Are Healthy

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra urges everyone to read the ingredients list on the label of a food product to make an informed decision.
  Edited By: NDTV Health Desk Updated: Feb 8, 2022 03:01 IST
4-Min Read
Why You Must Read The Food Label Before Buying Any Food; Not All Healthy Foods Are Healthy

Every time that you buy something at the grocery store, read the ingredients

When we think of our health, we tend to stick to more natural and organic foods. We try to avoid cholesterol, trans-fat, added sugar and prefer gluten-free foods. While this is a good start, following this order mindlessly is not advisable. In fact, there are many myths linked to these food habits. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says these are simply phrases that seem to shout “healthy food” from the labels. She says she has always laid stress on reading the ingredient list on the label before buying food products and yet many people fail to do so.

In a new Instagram post, she said people opt for foods they think are healthy but realise later that they were duped into buying them by good marketing and labelling. So, what should we do? Pay attention to Lovneet Batra. She has decided to delve into nutrition myth-busting.

This is what she says:


-- Plant-based mock meats are not healthy. They contain fillers and come added with sodium. They may also contain high saturated fats.

-- Gluten-free products are not always healthy. They are commonly made with refined gluten-free flours and can be high on sugar, salt, fats and preservatives.

-- Protein bars are not healthy. Chocolate is the main ingredient in almost 40 per cent of protein bars. They are also high in saturated fats and contain added sugar and salt.

So, what's the next step? Having information is no good if you do not make practical use of it. “So, every time that you buy something at the grocery store, read the ingredients,” Lovneet Batra says.

Here are the reasons:

-- The front of a package tells you nothing. It is just a makeover to draw you towards the product.

-- Ingredients are more important than calories. Counting calories works well when you know what you are consuming.

-- Ignorance is not bliss. Being careless could lead to health setbacks.

Check Lovneet Batra's video here:

Reading the ingredient lists helps in making informed food choices. In fact, it is the single best tool to determine if you should buy a food product or not, says Lovneet Batra.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

