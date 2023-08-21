From Healthy Gut To Better Blood Circulation, Here Are Some Amazing Benefits Of Cinnamon
Cinnamon milk is a tonic that gives you a host of health advantages.
People with diabetes and PCOS must add cinnamon to their diet
It is often said that the remedies for preventing most of the common illnesses are present on the shelves of our kitchen. From the spices to vegetables and oils, everything that we use in traditional Indian cooking offers some sort of health benefit to us. Now, do you remember your grandparents always asking you to drink a cup of warm cinnamon milk before going to bed? The spice has a distinct and pleasing aroma and is used in all kinds of sweet and savoury dishes. But when cinnamon is mixed with milk, it results in a tonic that gives you a host of health advantages.
According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, there are several reasons why you should include cinnamon in your diet.
The nutritionist, through Instagram Stories, shares that cinnamon promotes blood circulation in the uterus and advances tissue regeneration. The aromatic spice, known for its earthy taste, has prebiotic properties like curd. It means that consuming cinnamon will promote the growth of beneficial bacteria and prevent the growth of pathogenic or bad bacteria. So if you include cinnamon in your diet, you may gradually notice an improvement in your gut health.
Not just this but cinnamon also contains certain compounds like trans-cinnamaldehyde, caryophyllene oxide, eugenol, and L-borneol that have anti-inflammatory properties. The active components, cinnamaldehyde and cinnamic acid, in cinnamon are believed to be “cardio protective” as they have the ability to produce nitric oxide. The components are also said to possess anti-inflammatory properties.
Besides these benefits, a research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, found that cinnamon can reduce the body temperature by up to two degrees. In addition, the spice has properties that can help fight stomach heat and promote digestive health. So, the next time you feel a burning sensation in your stomach, then cinnamon might help douse the fire and provide a soothing sensation.
Thinking of ways you can consume cinnamon? Well, you can make ginger-cinnamon water, cinnamon tea, cinnamon pancakes, cinnamon cookies or even cinnamon rolls.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
