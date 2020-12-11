Wheat Germ Oil Beauty Benefits: Know How To Use This Oil For Your Skin And Hair
Wheat germ oil is extracted from the kernel of wheat grains. This oil can be used as a topping or salad dressing. But many don't know that this oil can be a part of your beauty regimen as well. Nutrients present in wheat germ oil can benefits your skin and hair too. From acne to dry skin, there are several skin issues that can affect an individual. Have you ever tried wheat germ oil to deal with these? To understand the effect of wheat germ oil on your skin we spoke to Dr. Trupti D Agarwal, who is a dermatologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Also know how to use it safely.
Benefits of wheat germ oil for skin and hair: Know how to use
"Wheat germ oil has multiple health benefits. It is very thick, so it's a great moisturiser for your skin and hair. It is a rich source of vitamin E, vitamin B6, folic acid, vitamin B complex, magnesium and many other essential nutrients, beneficial for your skin," Dr. Agarwal explains.
Wheat germ oil has anti-inflammatory properties, which help to calm and reduce skin redness and irritation. It has anti-oxidant and anti-aging properties as well. So, it can neutralise the free radicals which cause skin damage and cause wrinkles.
It helps in restoring and stimulating the new skin cell regeneration. This oil also soothes, repairs the skin, gives an even skin tone to the skin, and prevents hair fall. It also helps to attain a smooth, soft, and silky texture of hair.
How to use wheat germ oil?
There are multiple ways to use it. It can be used at home by adding to a variety of face packs or masks. It has an anti-oxidant activity which is enhanced when mixed with aloe vera or vitamin C. To lighten spots it can be mixed with jojoba oil.
For hair fall and hair regrowth, it can be mixed with shampoos, conditioners, and also lighter oils like coconut and grape seed oil. For scars and redness, you can pick your base of jojoba and rosehip oil. Add wheat germ oil along with an essential oil like lavender or cedar wood.
It can be used daily as a face cleanser, twice a day as a moisturiser and anti-aging cream. For hair, it can be used daily or alternate day for shampooing, and once a week as oil.
(Dr. Trupti D Agarwal, Consultant Dermatologist, Trichologist, and Aesthetic Dermatologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai)
