What Is Sugar Cycle? Here's How You Can Deal With It
Sugar cycling is a vicious cycle of sugar addiction which starts with sugar cravings.
Excess sugar consumption can cause skin-related issues
Sugar, when consumed in excess can negatively affect your health in many ways. Excess sugar consumption can make you gain weight, make you age faster, contribute to skin issues, increase the risk of several diseases and much more. Sugar cravings are one of the biggest culprits that contribute to excess sugar consumption. Many times sugar cravings can form a vicious cycle that can make you eat more than expected. Well, this is called the sugar cycle. Read on to know more.
What is sugar cycling?
"Sugar cycling is a vicious cycle of sugar addiction. It starts with sugar cravings then you indulge in your cravings and your body experiences dopamine release. As a result, you feel happy. Later, the pancreas releases extra insulin to compact with sugar spikes. Now, no sugar in your bloodstream causes a crash. It leads to anxiety, and mood swings, affects dopamine receptors and leads to more sugar cravings. And eventually, you have some more sweets to beat these cravings," Nmami explained in the video.
What are the drawbacks of sugar cycling?
The nutritionist lists the following side effects:
- Sugar cycle leads to sudden energy boost abdominal crashes.
- Causes mood swings, fatigue, and cravings, disrupting overall health.
Therefore, it is essential to manage it with healthier options for stable energy release.
The nutritionist further explained the stages of sugar cycling in the following points:
1. Sugar rush: "Imagine your body like a roller coaster. When you eat sugary stuff like candy or cake, it's like going up on the roller coaster - you feel super energized and happy," the expert mentioned in the caption in the video.
2. Peak and plunge: After the sugar rush, you start to feel a bit low and tired.
3. Cravings again: When you're feeling low, you might crave more sugar to get that energy boost again.
How to break this cycle
Too much sugar is bad for your health in more ways than one. So, it's good to balance it out with healthier snacks like fruits or nuts.
Some more tips to follow for safe sugar consumption:
- You should not consume sugar on an empty stomach. Always pair it with fibre or protein to prevent spikes.
- Eat sugar with complex carbs to prevent sudden energy crash
- After eating your sweets, consider being active to burn it
Follow these tips and break the sugar cycle!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.