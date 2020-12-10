Addicted To Sugar? Try These Healthy Foods To Curb Sugar Cravings Completely
Too much sugar consumption can lead to weight gain and other health issues. To beat sugar cravings, here are some healthy foods you should try.
Fruits are loaded with fibre and essential nutrients
HIGHLIGHTS
- Too much sugar can lead to unhealthy weight
- Berries are loaded with antioxidants
- Choose your favourite fruit to prepare shakes and smoothies
Many are addicted to sweets, candies, desserts and other sweet delicacies. But consuming too much sugar is harmful to your health in several ways. It can lead to weight gain as well as affect various processes inside your body. Many suffer from sugar addiction and end up consuming more sugar than required. This addiction further puts you at a higher risk of several diseases. If you are one of those who find it hard to resist those sweets, here are some foods that can help you reduce sugar cravings. These are some alternates that can healthily satisfy your sugar cravings and reduce your calorie consumption too.
Food to reduce sugar cravings
1. Fruits
Fruits contain natural sugar which is not harmful to your health. These are also loaded with essential nutrients. You should not miss seasonal fruits and eat a fruit whenever sugar cravings hit you. Also, avoid drinking fruit juice as these are deprived of fibre.
2. Berries
Colourful berries are beneficial to your health in several ways. These tiny berries are a powerhouse of nutrients. These are low in calories and high in fibre with less sugar. You can eat berries or add to different foods as a topping.
3. Mint
According to studies, chewing gums or mints may control the urge for sugar. You can try mint to beat sugar cravings. But make sure that it is free of added sugar, artificial colour and also check the calories.
4. Yogurt with fruits
Yogurt is loaded with probiotics that promote good bacteria in the gut. You can eat a cup of yogurt topped with fresh fruits. It is a weight-loss friendly fruit that can help you beat hunger pangs without adding too many calories to your meal.
5. Shakes and smoothies
Shakes and smoothies are also nutrition-rich options to choose from. You can choose your favourite fruit to prepare these without sugar. You can also add nuts and seeds as topping to these.
