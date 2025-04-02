Home »  Living Healthy »  What Is Kleptomania: Understanding The Symptoms And Condition

What Is Kleptomania: Understanding The Symptoms And Condition

The urge to steal is often accompanied by anxiety and guilt, yet the individual struggles to stop. Recognising kleptomania's symptom can help in diagnosing and treating the condition.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Apr 2, 2025 02:30 IST
3-Min Read
Kleptomania is a rare but serious mental health disorder that drives individuals to compulsively steal items, often without financial necessity or personal gain. Unlike typical theft, kleptomania is linked to impulse control disorders, where the person struggles to resist the urge to steal. According to the American Psychiatric Association (APA), kleptomania is classified as a psychiatric disorder, often coexisting with anxiety, depression, or substance abuse. Understanding its symptoms and psychological roots can help in early intervention and effective management. This article explores kleptomania's symptoms, underlying causes, and available treatment options.

Understanding kleptomania and its symptoms

Kleptomania is not just about stealing, it is a compulsive behaviour driven by an inability to control impulses. The urge to steal is often accompanied by anxiety and guilt, yet the individual struggles to stop. Recognising kleptomania's symptoms can help in diagnosing and treating the condition.



1. Compulsive stealing

Individuals with kleptomania experience an intense urge to steal items, often ones of little value. The act is not premeditated, and they do not steal for financial gain. Unlike typical theft, the stolen items may be discarded, hoarded, or secretly returned.



2. Increased tension before stealing

Before committing the act, a person with kleptomania experiences rising anxiety, tension, or excitement. This psychological build-up makes it difficult to resist the impulse. The act of stealing temporarily relieves this tension, providing a sense of satisfaction.

3. Feelings of guilt and shame

Unlike intentional theft, kleptomania is often followed by feelings of guilt, remorse, or embarrassment. Despite these negative emotions, the urge to steal returns, creating a distressing cycle of impulsive behaviour.

4. Lack of criminal motivation

Kleptomania is different from typical shoplifting or planned theft. Individuals do not steal for financial reasons, revenge, or personal benefit. The act is purely impulsive and often unrelated to external factors like poverty or need.

5. Association with other mental health disorders

Kleptomania is often linked to other psychiatric conditions, such as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), depression, anxiety disorders, and substance abuse. Individuals may also struggle with impulse control disorders like gambling addiction.

6. Episodes occurring randomly

Unlike planned theft, kleptomania-related stealing episodes are spontaneous. There is no specific pattern or timing, making it unpredictable and challenging to manage without professional help.

7. Difficulty seeking treatment

Many individuals with kleptomania avoid seeking help due to shame or fear of legal consequences. They may deny the problem or fail to recognise it as a mental health disorder. Encouragement from loved ones and medical professionals can play a vital role in seeking treatment.

Treatment and management of kleptomania

Kleptomania can be effectively managed with professional intervention. Treatment typically involves a combination of therapy and medication to control impulsive urges.

1. Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT)

This therapy helps individuals identify triggers and develop coping strategies to resist stealing impulses.

2. Medications

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and mood stabilisers may be prescribed to regulate brain chemistry and reduce compulsive behaviour.

3. Support groups

Group therapy and support networks can help individuals cope with guilt and prevent relapses.

4. Impulse control training

Practicing self-control techniques and mindfulness can help individuals resist the urge to steal.

Kleptomania is a complex mental health disorder that requires awareness, understanding, and professional support. It is not a moral failing but a psychiatric condition that can be managed with proper treatment. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), early diagnosis and psychological intervention are crucial in managing impulse control mental health disorders like kleptomania. If you or someone you know is struggling with compulsive stealing, seeking help from a mental health professional is the first step towards recovery.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

