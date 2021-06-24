Weight Loss Tips: 3 Tests That Can Help Measure Your Fitness Level
When it comes to losing weight, there are several hacks, tips, and myths surrounding the concept. The internet is the place where most of those trying to shed those extra kilos stop by to chalk out an easy weight-loss programme. However, it is crucial to know the right method to lose weight. Along with exercise, diet also plays a significant role in this journey. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared some wisdom on the right way to lose weight. On Instagram, she has started a series called “All about weight loss.”
The first part of this series focuses on “basics of body weight” and “why scales don't work.” Diwekar stated that 3 tests to measure our fitness are waist-to-hip ratio, sit-and-reach test, and resting heart rate.
In the video she divides body weight into two parts- fat weight and lean body weight. Diwekar revealed that a sustainable way to lose weight is the right approach. She further added that the sustainable weight-loss programme helps boost lean body weight (LBW). This approach helps to have better periods for women, hair and skin, digestion, and better lean mass.
She then advised against having a weighing scale at home to avoid constant checking of weight. In the clip, she also adds that weighing scales do not help us measure body fitness. She demonstrated how the tests measure fitness as well.
1. Waist to hip ratio-
To perform this expert-recommended test, keep your three fingers on the top of your navel and measure with a scale. Now you measure the hip, make sure you measure the broadest part of the hip. Now, note these down and the ratio between the two should be between 0.7-0.85 for women and 0.85-0.95 for men.
2. Sit and reach test-
Take a chair and sit on the edge of the chair. Keep your legs stretched in front of your and look straight. While looking in front, try touching your toes with your hands. Touching your toes is fine, if you are not touch then the score is minus and if your fingers cross the toes then it is a plus score.
3. Resting heart rate-
Measure it as first thing in the morning. Take a oximeter and count backwards from 10 to 1 and note the number. this is the average resting heart rate.
Here's the video:
Before you chase your 2021 health and fitness goals, make sure you're losing weight the right way.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
