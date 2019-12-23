Weight Loss Tips: Can Eating Slowly Help You Lose Weight? Here's How It Can Help
Weight loss tips: Are you trying to lose weight? If yes then you must chew your food slowly. Slow eating can help in effective weight loss and also help you in various other ways. Here's how slow eating can help you lose weight.
Weight loss tips: Slow eating can contribute to better weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Weight loss: Restricted diet can help you lose weight
- You must eat slowly if you are trying to lose weight
- Also choose healthy snacks of you want to lose weight
Many factors can affect your weight loss process other than your diet and exercise routine. A calorie-restricted diet with regular exercise is considered as the ultimate solution to weight loss. From meal timings to portion size, there are various factors that can impact your weight loss process that you must know. If you are also trying to lose weight you must take note of all the factors. But do you know the way you chew your food is also responsible for the amount of weight you lose? According to experts and studies chewing slowing can help in weight loss. Here's how eating your meal slowing can help in weight loss.
Weight loss: Here's how eating slowly can help you lose weight
People who eat their meal slowly consume fewer calories as compared to those who eat faster. When you eat slowly your appetite reduces and you consume fewer calories. When you are eating quickly you are more likely to consume more calories and can end up overeating.
When you eat slowly you enjoy your food and pay more attention to your meal which gives you more satisfaction. Chewing food slowly will also boost digestion. It will also enhance the absorption of nutrients. You will also enjoy your food and feel full with fewer calories.
Also read: Weight Loss: Try These High Protein Breakfast Options Which Can Help You Lose Weight
Other tips you must keep in mind while having your meal
1. Do not keep too long gaps between meals. When you are hungry between meals you are more likely to grab something unhealthy. Also, keep light and healthy snacks with you which can help you deal with hunger pangs between the meals.
2. Take small bites and chew slowly.
3. Keep all distractions away while eating. If you are distracted while having your meal you may not realise when you are full and can end up consuming more calories.
4. Practice mindful eating by focusing on what you are eating. It will also help you deal with cravings.
5. You must not ignore the role water plays in weight loss. Drinking water before and during meals can also make you eat less. Do not drink water after meals as it can affect your digestion.
Also read: Weight Loss Drinks: Different Drinks You Can Prepare With Apple Cider Vinegar To Lose Weight Effectively
If you want to lose weight effectively eating slowing alone cannot help. You need to consume fewer calories and burn more for weight loss. The right exercise and diet can help you lose weight effectively. Also, fix your meal timings to consume the right amount of calories.
Also read: Weight Loss Diet: Protein-Rich Snacks Under 100 Calories
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.