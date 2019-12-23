ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Weight Loss Tips: Can Eating Slowly Help You Lose Weight? Here's How It Can Help

Weight Loss Tips: Can Eating Slowly Help You Lose Weight? Here's How It Can Help

Weight loss tips: Are you trying to lose weight? If yes then you must chew your food slowly. Slow eating can help in effective weight loss and also help you in various other ways. Here's how slow eating can help you lose weight.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Dec 23, 2019 03:32 IST
3-Min Read
Weight Loss Tips: Can Eating Slowly Help You Lose Weight? Here

Weight loss tips: Slow eating can contribute to better weight loss

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Weight loss: Restricted diet can help you lose weight
  2. You must eat slowly if you are trying to lose weight
  3. Also choose healthy snacks of you want to lose weight

Many factors can affect your weight loss process other than your diet and exercise routine. A calorie-restricted diet with regular exercise is considered as the ultimate solution to weight loss. From meal timings to portion size, there are various factors that can impact your weight loss process that you must know. If you are also trying to lose weight you must take note of all the factors. But do you know the way you chew your food is also responsible for the amount of weight you lose? According to experts and studies chewing slowing can help in weight loss. Here's how eating your meal slowing can help in weight loss.


RELATED STORIES
related

Weight Loss Tips: Can Meal Planning Help You Boost Weight Loss Process? Here's How

Weight loss tips: If you are trying to lose weight you should plan your meals. It will help you control your calorie intake as well help you choose the right nutrients. Here are some ways how planning your meal can boost your weight loss process.

related

Weight Loss: Here's How Eggs Can Help You Lose Weight; Know The Right Way To Consume Eggs For Weight Loss

Weight loss: Eggs can be a perfect part of your weight loss diet. It is low in calories and rich in protein. Eggs are rich in other essential nutrients as well. Here's how eggs can help in weight loss and also know how many eggs you must consume.

Weight loss: Here's how eating slowly can help you lose weight

People who eat their meal slowly consume fewer calories as compared to those who eat faster. When you eat slowly your appetite reduces and you consume fewer calories. When you are eating quickly you are more likely to consume more calories and can end up overeating.

ll746pm

Weight loss: You might not know but eating slowly can help you lose weight
Photo Credit: iStock

When you eat slowly you enjoy your food and pay more attention to your meal which gives you more satisfaction. Chewing food slowly will also boost digestion. It will also enhance the absorption of nutrients. You will also enjoy your food and feel full with fewer calories.

Also read: Weight Loss: Try These High Protein Breakfast Options Which Can Help You Lose Weight

Other tips you must keep in mind while having your meal

1. Do not keep too long gaps between meals. When you are hungry between meals you are more likely to grab something unhealthy. Also, keep light and healthy snacks with you which can help you deal with hunger pangs between the meals.

2. Take small bites and chew slowly.

3. Keep all distractions away while eating. If you are distracted while having your meal you may not realise when you are full and can end up consuming more calories.

4. Practice mindful eating by focusing on what you are eating. It will also help you deal with cravings.

af2t43og

Pay attention to your meal to feel satisfied in fewer calories
Photo Credit: iStock

5. You must not ignore the role water plays in weight loss. Drinking water before and during meals can also make you eat less. Do not drink water after meals as it can affect your digestion.

Also read: Weight Loss Drinks: Different Drinks You Can Prepare With Apple Cider Vinegar To Lose Weight Effectively

If you want to lose weight effectively eating slowing alone cannot help. You need to consume fewer calories and burn more for weight loss. The right exercise and diet can help you lose weight effectively. Also, fix your meal timings to consume the right amount of calories.

Also read: Weight Loss Diet: Protein-Rich Snacks Under 100 Calories

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor
 Sponsored

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Coughing At Night? Try These Effective Home Remedies For A Good Night
Coughing At Night? Try These Effective Home Remedies For A Good Night's Sleep And Relief From Cough

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Exercise For Heart Health: Walking, Cycling To Work May Be Good For Your Heart, Says Study

Longer Exposure To Obesity Linked To High Diabetes Risk

AI Can Detect Blood Cancer With High Reliability

Painkiller Poisonings Among Kids On The Rise: Study

Eating More At Night During Pregnancy May Cause Weight Gain, Finds Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases