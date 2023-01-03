Home »  Living Healthy »  Weight Loss Tips: Add These Winter Foods To Your Diet To Lose Weight

Weight Loss Tips: Add These Winter Foods To Your Diet To Lose Weight

Weight loss tips: Want to shed some kilos this winter? Add these foods to your diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 4, 2023 08:45 IST
3-Min Read
Weight Loss Tips: Add These Winter Foods To Your Diet To Lose Weight

Weight loss tips: Add fibre rich foods to your diet

Wanting to lose weight is an issue many of us battle with. Lack of proper research and routine can hinder your weight loss. One of the factors that greatly influences our weight is our diet. As winter season is in place, it is the best time to add foods that are beneficial for us in winter. Here are best winter foods to add to your diet if you are trying to lose weight.

Add these winter foods to your weight loss diet:

1. Pears



RELATED STORIES
related

Weight Loss Tips: Should You Add Supplements To Your Routine?

Supplements For Weight Loss: In this article, we assess various aspects of supplements and discuss whether or not they are a good addition to your diet.

related

Weight Loss: Foods That Can Help You Stay Lean After Your Weight Loss Journey

Weight Management: In this article, we discuss foods that can help you maintain the weight you have and avoid weight gain.

When eaten in the winter, pears are incredibly nutritious and high in fibre. The best pears are Bosc and Anjou. There is one more pear that tastes excellent in the winter. It is known as cactus pear. Cactus pears include antioxidants that are well known for their anti-inflammatory properties. You can prevent winter weight gain by doing this.

2. Citrus fruits

Winter is the best time to eat citrus fruits since they are at their most delectable. They provide an abundance of vitamin C. You get a boost of energy from vitamin C, which also keeps you healthy. During the winter, it's simple to find citrus fruits including lemons, oranges, tangerines, and many more. It is the ideal wintertime snack for shedding pounds.

3. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes more commonly known as Shakar gandi in hindi, is a popular winter food. This warm and delicious vegetable can be prepared in a variety of ways and is a great addition to your winter diet if you are trying to lose weight. Sweet potatoes help you feel full, reduce body fat and can aid weight loss.

4. Soups

Soups are a great winter food for weight loss. Soups are not only warm and perfect for the chilly weather but they are also highly nutritious and low in calories. Soups are known to increase satiety and reduce calorie intake if consumed before meals such as lunch and dinner. Soups are also a versatile food and can be prepared by combining various different veggies, meats, spices, herbs, etc.

5. Radish

Radishes are packed with fibre and water, which help to fill up your stomach and reduce the desire for unhealthy food. They are very low in calories, with only 12 calories in a serving of 1/2 cup of radishes. Additionally, radishes have fibre, which is important for losing weight. One gram of fibre can be found in half a cup of radish. Radishes have a low glycemic index (GI), which means that they support steady glucose patterns and hence advance weight loss. So, to swiftly lose weight, add radish to your plate of mixed greens.

6. Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are rich in folate, proteins, and vitamin B. They are one of the most amazing dietary tidbits that make you feel full and help you manage your desires for food. They also provide magnesium, selenium, and vitamin E to your body. Sunflower seeds are a fantastic winter food source for weight loss because they include vitamin E, which is arguably the finest fat-solvent antioxidant. To avoid food cravings, consume a small handful of sunflower seeds one to two times per day.

These foods will help you lose weight through the winter season.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY

'Health and Wellness - Save a Life: Episode 43

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Best Strong Legal Stimulants And Energy Pills Like Speed

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases