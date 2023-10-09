Weight Loss Tips: 8 Dos & 8 Don'ts To Keep In Mind When Walking To Lose Weight
Keep reading as we list some dos and don'ts of walking when trying to lose weight.
Walking can help us lose weight if done correctly. It is an effective form of exercise that can aid in burning calories and reducing body fat when combined with a balanced diet. However, to optimise weight loss through walking, there are a few dos and don'ts to consider. Read on as we share some of them.
Dos
1. Set realistic goals
Start by setting achievable weight loss goals. Aim for a gradual and steady weight loss of 1-2 pounds per week.
2. Create a calorie deficit
Burn more calories than you consume by incorporating regular exercise into your daily routine. Focus on both cardiovascular exercises and strength training.
3. Eat a balanced diet
Consume a variety of whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. Avoid processed and high-sugar foods.
4. Stay hydrated
Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Aim for at least 8-10 cups of water to keep your body properly hydrated and support digestion.
5. Practice portion control
Be mindful of your portion sizes to avoid overeating. Use smaller plates or bowls to help control your portions.
6. Eat regular meals
Don't skip meals, especially breakfast. Eating regular meals helps to stabilise blood sugar levels and prevent excessive hunger, which can lead to overeating.
7. Include fibre-rich foods
Incorporate fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes into your diet. They help to keep you full for longer and regulate digestion.
8. Get adequate sleep
Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Lack of sleep may lead to hormonal imbalances that can hinder weight loss efforts.
Don'ts
1. Don't skip meals
Skipping meals can lead to intense hunger, causing you to indulge in unhealthy food choices or overeat during the next meal.
2. Don't rely on crash diets
Avoid extreme diets that promise quick weight loss. They are often unsustainable and may harm your overall health.
3. Don't eliminate entire food groups
It's important to have a balanced diet that includes all essential nutrients. Avoid depriving your body of any specific food group.
4. Don't drink sugary beverages
Avoid sugary drinks like sodas, energy drinks, and juices. They are high in calories and provide little to no nutritional value.
5. Don't eat mindlessly
Avoid distractions while eating, such as watching TV or using electronic devices. Pay attention to your food, eat slowly, and savour each bite.
6. Don't rely solely on supplements
While some weight loss supplements may aid in weight management, they should not be used as a substitute for a healthy diet and exercise.
7. Don't over-restrict calories
Severely limiting your calorie intake can slow down your metabolism and make weight loss more challenging. Aim for a moderate calorie deficit.
8. Don't give up easily
Weight loss journeys can be challenging, and setbacks are normal. Stay committed, be consistent, and seek support from friends, family, or professionals when needed.
Remember, weight loss is achieved through a combination of regular physical activity, a balanced diet, and a healthy lifestyle. Consulting with a healthcare professional or a certified fitness expert can provide personalised guidance on incorporating walking into your weight loss routine.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
