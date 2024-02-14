Weight Loss Tips: 3 Expert Hacks To Beat Midnight Cravings
Weight loss: In this article, we have some expert tips that can help you manage midnight cravings effectively.
Protein promotes the sense of fullness and keeps hunger at bay
Midnight hunger is a common concern that many face. Yes, you are not alone. It is an even bigger challenge for those trying to lose weight. At midnight, you are more likely to snack on unhealthy food items that require zero preparation. This can hinder your weight loss goals. However, if you know the right way to tackle these cravings, you can stay on track. In this article, we have some expert tips that can help you manage midnight cravings effectively.
3 Tips to beat midnight cravings
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to Instagram and shared a few tips that can help tackle midnight hunger in a healthy way. "How to control midnight cravings? Well, this is how I conquer late-night snack temptations and foster a healthier relationship with food," she wrote in the caption of the video. Let's take a look at the tips
1. High-protein dinners for sustained fullness
The nutritionist highlights the power of incorporating a protein-rich dinner into your routine. She further adds that protein promotes the sense of fullness that can help keep hunger at bay for longer. Protein fuels your body as well as prevents insulin crashes that may trigger cravings. So, add protein-rich foods to your dinner to promote satiety.
2. Mindful portion control with snack placement
If you are too hungry, you might grab a snack. However, you must snack smartly. "Elevate your conscious eating game by visually assessing your snack portions. Placing your snacks on a plate allows you to gauge and control the quantity, preventing mindless overindulgence during those late-night munchies," she mentions.
Nmami further describes that when you eat from a packet or a box you don't get a sense of how much are you eating.
3. Satiating fats for lasting satisfaction
The nutritionist mentions that nits are the best snacks you can consume anytime, anywhere to beat hunger pangs instantly. She recommends adding some nuts to your bedtime routine. "Packed with healthy fats, nuts provide a satisfying crunch while promoting satiety, making them an ideal pre-bedtime snack to curb cravings," she adds.
Try these expert tips and best midnight hunger effectively.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
