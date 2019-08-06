Add These High Protein Low Carb Ingredients To Your Salad For Immediate Weight Loss
When you think about a weight loss diet a salad loaded with vegetables might be your first thought. A salad is the oldest weight loss meal which is often recommended as it is loaded with all the essential nutrients with the healthiest ingredients. A low carb diet has gained popularity in recent times. It helps lose weight and puts more emphasis on protein and good fats. Protein is also one ingredient which has become a compulsory element of a weight loss diet. Protein will keep you full for longer and improve your metabolism which results in better weight loss. Protein for weight loss is one such formula that everyone wants to try. You can twist your boring salad to a low-carb and high protein salad. This salad will give you the maximum benefits and function in both ways by restricting your carb intake and enhancing your protein intake.
Weight Loss Salad: High Protein Low Carb Ingredients for salad
1. Chicken
A chicken salad will sound delicious to many. Most people enjoy a chicken salad and would definitely add it to their diet. Chicken is a good source of protein. If you are following a keto diet or a low carb diet you can enjoy the great taste of a chicken salad. But you need to make sure that you do not over consume chicken. Add chicken in moderation to your diet and receive ample amount with minimum carbs.
2. Egg
Eggs are the healthiest ingredient which you can add to your weight loss diet. An egg is rich in protein with zero carbs. Egg salad is a quite popular choice of people who follow a keto diet. There are various ways to prepare an egg salad. Eggs will also provide you enough energy and keep you full for longer.
3. Cottage cheese
Cottage cheese is the best high protein option for vegetarians. It is a good source of protein with less carb content. Cottage cheese salad is also a quite popular choice. You can combine a lot of colourful vegetables with cottage cheese and make your salad highly nutritious.
4. Tofu
Tofu is another high protein ingredient which can be used as an alternate to meat and paneer. You can find tofu easily and make a tofu salad. Tofu will also not contribute to extra carbs and will provide you other nutrients as well. Tofu can also be combined with other vegetables to make it more nutritious.
5. Spinach
Spinach might be the healthiest item on this list. Green leafy vegetables are the best ingredients you can add to your diet. Spinach will provide you maximum nutrition with a good amount of protein and less carbs. Spinach can be a part of almost every salad. It will also promote weight loss.
