Weight Loss Exercises For Beginners: Burn Fat With These 5 Exercises
Physical activity has many benefits for mental and physical health. Exercise plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy weight. It helps you burn calories and increases your metabolic rate. When you engage in physical activity, your body requires energy, which it obtains from the calories stored in your body. Regular exercise not only helps to create a calorie deficit (burning more calories than you consume) but also builds muscle.
For beginners, the best weight loss exercises are typically those that can be easily incorporated into your routine and don't require advanced fitness levels. Here, we've a few beginner-friendly exercises that can help you lose weight as well as improve overall health.
Weight loss exercises for beginners
1. Walking
Walking is one of the most simple yet effective exercises. Aim for brisk walking for at least 30 minutes everyday. Walking will help you burn calories and would not require much time. As a beginner, start slow with short walks at low intensity.
2. Bodyweight exercises
These include push-ups, squats, lunges, planks, and others. They can help build strength and improve muscle strength. Start with a few sets of 8-12 repetitions.
3. Swimming
Swimming is an effective cardio workout that is also gentle on the joints. This full-body exercise helps burn calories and improves cardiovascular health.
4. Yoga
While it may not burn as many calories as other forms of exercise, yoga can increase flexibility, improve muscle tone, and help reduce stress, which can aid in weight loss.
5. Cycling
Cycling can help boost cardiovascular health and also promote weight loss at the same time.
For effective weight loss, it's also important to combine exercise with a well-balanced diet. Setting realistic goals and tracking your progress can help you stay motivated along your weight loss journey.
