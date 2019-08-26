Here's How Aerobic Is Good For Your Heart And Contributes To Weight Loss; Know Best Aerobic Exercises For Weight Loss
Here is another great exercise for weight loss- aerobic exercises. Aerobic exercises are great for your heart health and weight loss. Here is how aerobic help in weight loss and better cardiovascular health. Also, know the best aerobic exercises for weight loss.
Aerobics for weight loss: Regular practice of aerobic exercises can improve your mental health as well
HIGHLIGHTS
- Aerobic exercises promote the flow of blood throughout the body
- Swimming is an effective weight loss aerobic exercise
- You can also involve dancing to your weight loss exercises
Aerobic exercise is a fun way of exercising which can provide you multiple health benefits. Some aerobic activities may include brisk walking, bicycling, swimming, running or rhythmic exercise with stretching. While performing an aerobic exercise you will experience fast breathing. Aerobic exercises make your blood pump faster and strengthen your muscles. Aerobic exercises will offer you other health benefits as well. It will increase your stamina and overall fitness. You will also feel fresh and energetic after practicing aerobic exercises. Another plus point aerobic exercises offer is that it is suitable for almost every age group. Aerobic exercises are inexpensive you can perform them by yourself.
Benefits of aerobic exercises for heart health
The most significant health benefit of aerobic is that it improves heart health. Regular practice can help in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It helps the heart to pump the blood effectively throughout the body. This ensures the proper flow of blood throughout the body. Aerobic exercises also help in maintaining cholesterol levels which also contributes to better heart health. You can also notice better blood pressure numbers after performing aerobic exercise regularly.
Best aerobic exercises for weight loss
Not just better heart health, aerobic exercise can help you shed weight as well. Aerobic exercise can help you shed weight effectively. When combined with the right diet, aerobic exercises can help you lose the desired amount of weight. Some of the best aerobic exercises for weight loss may include:
1. Swimming
Swimming is an excellent exercise as it involves almost every muscle. It helps in toning the whole body and proved strength to the muscles. It is a great workout for better cardiovascular health as well as weight loss.
Also read: 5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Weight Loss
2. Cycling
Another weight loss exercise which you would love to do is cycling. 20 minutes of cycling can help you burn around 200-300 calories. Almost everyone loves cycling. It can help in pumping the blood as well as help you burn fat.
Also read: Did You Know Aerobic Exercise Helps You Live Longer? Here's how
3. Jogging or running
Jogging and running are the first exercises advised for weight loss since ages. These exercises can help in shedding overall body weight. You can add running to your daily schedule to lose weight. Early morning is the best time for jogging.
4. Dancing
Dancing is a fun way of losing weight that you are looking for. Workouts which involve dancing for weight loss included high-intensity moves with stretches that provide movement to the whole body. Dancing will also reduce stress significantly and improve mental health.
Also read: Belly Fat Exercises: This Is The One Workout You Need To Do For Weight Loss And Belly Fat
5. Skipping
Skipping is a great cardiovascular exercise which improves blood flow. Skipping also makes your complete body move and helps in toning. Skipping can also improve metabolism which enhances the weight loss process.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.