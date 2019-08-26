ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's How Aerobic Is Good For Your Heart And Contributes To Weight Loss; Know Best Aerobic Exercises For Weight Loss

Here's How Aerobic Is Good For Your Heart And Contributes To Weight Loss; Know Best Aerobic Exercises For Weight Loss

Here is another great exercise for weight loss- aerobic exercises. Aerobic exercises are great for your heart health and weight loss. Here is how aerobic help in weight loss and better cardiovascular health. Also, know the best aerobic exercises for weight loss.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Aug 26, 2019 04:02 IST
3-Min Read
Here

Aerobics for weight loss: Regular practice of aerobic exercises can improve your mental health as well

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Aerobic exercises promote the flow of blood throughout the body
  2. Swimming is an effective weight loss aerobic exercise
  3. You can also involve dancing to your weight loss exercises

Aerobic exercise is a fun way of exercising which can provide you multiple health benefits. Some aerobic activities may include brisk walking, bicycling, swimming, running or rhythmic exercise with stretching. While performing an aerobic exercise you will experience fast breathing. Aerobic exercises make your blood pump faster and strengthen your muscles. Aerobic exercises will offer you other health benefits as well. It will increase your stamina and overall fitness. You will also feel fresh and energetic after practicing aerobic exercises. Another plus point aerobic exercises offer is that it is suitable for almost every age group. Aerobic exercises are inexpensive you can perform them by yourself.

Benefits of aerobic exercises for heart health

The most significant health benefit of aerobic is that it improves heart health. Regular practice can help in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It helps the heart to pump the blood effectively throughout the body. This ensures the proper flow of blood throughout the body. Aerobic exercises also help in maintaining cholesterol levels which also contributes to better heart health. You can also notice better blood pressure numbers after performing aerobic exercise regularly.


RELATED STORIES

Did You Know Aerobic Exercise Helps You Live Longer? Here's how

Aerobic exercise generally refers to the exercise that requires the consumption of substantially more oxygen than at rest.

Exercise good for the ageing brain

Two new studies provide more evidence that regular aerobic exercise not only prevents problems with thinking and memory that often come with age, but it can actually help turn back the clock on brain aging.

Best aerobic exercises for weight loss

Not just better heart health, aerobic exercise can help you shed weight as well. Aerobic exercise can help you shed weight effectively. When combined with the right diet, aerobic exercises can help you lose the desired amount of weight. Some of the best aerobic exercises for weight loss may include:

1. Swimming

Swimming is an excellent exercise as it involves almost every muscle. It helps in toning the whole body and proved strength to the muscles. It is a great workout for better cardiovascular health as well as weight loss.

Also read: 5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Weight Loss

2. Cycling

Another weight loss exercise which you would love to do is cycling. 20 minutes of cycling can help you burn around 200-300 calories. Almost everyone loves cycling. It can help in pumping the blood as well as help you burn fat.

Also read: Did You Know Aerobic Exercise Helps You Live Longer? Here's how

3. Jogging or running

Jogging and running are the first exercises advised for weight loss since ages. These exercises can help in shedding overall body weight. You can add running to your daily schedule to lose weight. Early morning is the best time for jogging.

bqv2rtv8

Running gives you a complete body workout and help you lose weight
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Dancing

Dancing is a fun way of losing weight that you are looking for. Workouts which involve dancing for weight loss included high-intensity moves with stretches that provide movement to the whole body. Dancing will also reduce stress significantly and improve mental health.

Also read: Belly Fat Exercises: This Is The One Workout You Need To Do For Weight Loss And Belly Fat

5. Skipping

Skipping is a great cardiovascular exercise which improves blood flow. Skipping also makes your complete body move and helps in toning. Skipping can also improve metabolism which enhances the weight loss process.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Back Pain Put Boman Irani In A Wheelchair, Here's How He Got Back On His Feet

 

Home Remedies

Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin: Beauty Hacks And Skin Problems This Natural Formula Can Help With
Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin: Beauty Hacks And Skin Problems This Natural Formula Can Help With

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Organs Of Brain Dead Man Transplanted On Four Patients

Doing These 5 Things Can Reduce Your Risk Of Alzheimer's By 60 Percent

AI Can Spot Depression Through Sound Of Your Voice

Chinese Scientists Develop Tumour-Specific Anti-Cancer Therapy

Matcha Tea Reduces Anxiety: Other Health Benefits Of Matcha Tea

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases