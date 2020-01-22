ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Weight Loss Diet: Ways To Fight Hunger Pangs When Trying To Lose Weight

Weight Loss Diet: Ways To Fight Hunger Pangs When Trying To Lose Weight

Weight loss diet: Snacking between the meals can add unwanted calories to your diet. You should choose your snacks wisely. Here are some ways to fight hunger pangs in a healthy way.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jan 22, 2020 04:10 IST
3-Min Read
Weight Loss Diet: Ways To Fight Hunger Pangs When Trying To Lose Weight

Try these ways to fight hunger pangs if you want to lose weight

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Keep a track of you calorie count when trying to lose weight
  2. Add more protein to your meals to stay full for longer
  3. Choose low calorie snacks to fight hunger

When you are trying to lose weight it can become hard to deal with hunger pangs. Usually, you feel hungry between meals. At that time you are more likely to grab some snacks which are loaded with calories. This adds more calories to your diet and you end up gaining weight instead of losing. To fight this you need to find the right snacks to deal with hunger pangs. Snacks that are low in calories that can fit well into your diet can help you avoid weight gain. Many also feel hungry midnight which usually makes you crave sugar. If you are also finding it hard to deal with hunger pangs when on a diet, here are some healthy ways which you can try.


RELATED STORIES
related

Year 2019: Keto Diet, Intermittent Fasting Top Weight Loss Diets In India

Year 2019: Long working hours and sleep deprivation owing to binge watching shows on streaming services are the top two social trends that adversely affected the fitness levels of Indians in 2019, showed the survey based on responses from 500 nutritionists and trainers across the country.

related

Weight Loss Tips: Boost Your Metabolism With These Foods And Drinks To Lose Weight Effectively

Weight loss tips: If you are trying to lose weight you must boost your metabolism. Better metabolism contributes to better weight loss. Many factors can affect your metabolism. Here are some foods which can help you boost metabolism.

Weight loss diet: Ways to fight hunger pangs when on a diet

1. Drink water

It is always recommended to drink enough water when trying to lose weight. Water keeps you full as well as helps you flush toxins. You flush toxins. Drinking water before meals also makes you eat less. This results in consumption of fewer calories and weight loss.

5d449v7

Drinking enough water can help you lose weight effectively
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Try veggies

Fresh crunchy vegetables are one of the best snacks to choose from. Vegetables are loaded with fibre which keeps you full for longer and also promotes digestion. Most weight loss diets are also deprived of nutrition. Vegetables will provide you a variety of nutrients as well.

Also read: Weight Loss Drinks: Different Drinks You Can Prepare With Apple Cider Vinegar To Lose Weight Effectively

3. Add more protein to your diet

Protein has gained huge popularity for weight loss. A high protein diet can help you lose weight. If you want to fight hunger pangs you should add more protein to your diet. Consuming more protein with each meal can help you fight hunger pangs as it will keep you full for longer.

Also read: Weight Loss Tips: Nuts, The Powerhouse Of Nutrients Can Help You Lose Weight; The Best Nuts For Weight Loss And How To Consume Them

4. Watch the calorie count

While choosing the snack for the gap between your meals you should be very careful. You should carefully check the number of calories the particular snack contains. Choose snacks that are high in nutrition and low in calories like fruits, vegetables, yogurt and many more.

gt62l01

Choose snacks with low calories to reduce hunger
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Chew a gum

Chewing a gum is a great option to keep your mouth busy. It will also distract your mind from eating. Chewing a gum also helps you burn more calories. You should choose chewing gum without sugar.

Also read: Weight Loss: Try These High Protein Breakfast Options Which Can Help You Lose Weight

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor
 Sponsored

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Get Rid Of Forehead Wrinkles With These Methods Naturally
Skincare Tips: Get Rid Of Forehead Wrinkles With These Methods Naturally

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Belly Fat May Lead To Multiple Heart Attacks, Warns Study; Know Weigh Loss Tips To Shed Belly Fat

Drink Low-Fat, Not High-Fat Milk To Age Slowly, New Study Finds

How A Gut Infection May Produce Chronic Symptoms: Tips To Take Care Of Your Gut Health

Cut Down On Aluminium Intake, Use Of Aluminium Foil To Reduce Health Risks: Says Latest Research

Diabetics, Good News! New Insulin For Improved Treatment Of Diabetes Developed By Researchers

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases