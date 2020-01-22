Weight Loss Diet: Ways To Fight Hunger Pangs When Trying To Lose Weight
Weight loss diet: Snacking between the meals can add unwanted calories to your diet. You should choose your snacks wisely. Here are some ways to fight hunger pangs in a healthy way.
Try these ways to fight hunger pangs if you want to lose weight
HIGHLIGHTS
- Keep a track of you calorie count when trying to lose weight
- Add more protein to your meals to stay full for longer
- Choose low calorie snacks to fight hunger
When you are trying to lose weight it can become hard to deal with hunger pangs. Usually, you feel hungry between meals. At that time you are more likely to grab some snacks which are loaded with calories. This adds more calories to your diet and you end up gaining weight instead of losing. To fight this you need to find the right snacks to deal with hunger pangs. Snacks that are low in calories that can fit well into your diet can help you avoid weight gain. Many also feel hungry midnight which usually makes you crave sugar. If you are also finding it hard to deal with hunger pangs when on a diet, here are some healthy ways which you can try.
Weight loss diet: Ways to fight hunger pangs when on a diet
1. Drink water
It is always recommended to drink enough water when trying to lose weight. Water keeps you full as well as helps you flush toxins. You flush toxins. Drinking water before meals also makes you eat less. This results in consumption of fewer calories and weight loss.
2. Try veggies
Fresh crunchy vegetables are one of the best snacks to choose from. Vegetables are loaded with fibre which keeps you full for longer and also promotes digestion. Most weight loss diets are also deprived of nutrition. Vegetables will provide you a variety of nutrients as well.
3. Add more protein to your diet
Protein has gained huge popularity for weight loss. A high protein diet can help you lose weight. If you want to fight hunger pangs you should add more protein to your diet. Consuming more protein with each meal can help you fight hunger pangs as it will keep you full for longer.
4. Watch the calorie count
While choosing the snack for the gap between your meals you should be very careful. You should carefully check the number of calories the particular snack contains. Choose snacks that are high in nutrition and low in calories like fruits, vegetables, yogurt and many more.
5. Chew a gum
Chewing a gum is a great option to keep your mouth busy. It will also distract your mind from eating. Chewing a gum also helps you burn more calories. You should choose chewing gum without sugar.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
