Cut Down On Unhealthy Snacking With These 10 Effective Tips
Unhealthy snacking can lead to digestive issues and weight gain. But cravings for these snacks become irresistible at times. Here are some expert tips that can help you ditch unhealthy snacking.
The habit of unhealthy snacking seems fine until you are just reaching out for a few biscuits or chips but end up finishing the whole pack. However, many often tend to overlook this habit and treat it as a needed 'munchie' in the middle of the day or in between meals. Now, many spend long hours working from home, the urge to snack has increased tremendously and you end up feeling guilty about it! These foods make you feel lethargic, bloated or lead to indigestion and even weight gain. Nutritionist and certified diabetes educator Sheryl Salis shares some tips to fight the urge to snack often.
Quick tips to change your habit of unhealthy snacking
1. While it may be impossible to avoid binge eating completely, the urge to keep eating small quantities can be controlled by opting for meals that are high in protein, fiber and nutritionally dense with healthy fats.
2. A wholesome and healthy breakfast will help you get through the first half of the day and reduce cravings for unhealthy snacking. Include dairy products, fruits and protein for a power-packed start to the day.
3. With the on-going monsoon season, cravings for fried food are at its peak. Instead, opt for a bowl of boiled corn. Add chili powder, lemon and some salt along with a cup of ginger tea. Corn is a rich source of soluble and insoluble fiber while ginger has powerful anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties; it is also a superfood that helps build immunity.
4. Keep a jar of nuts on your table and snack on a handful of almonds, pistachios and walnuts. Keep the amount in check as nuts are a dense source of calories.
5. On days when cooking a wholesome meal is tedious, whip up a smoothie bowl or glass with some fresh fruits and toppings of your choice. A smoothie is not only a temporary meal replacement but also a healthy drink to beat the humid weather.
6. Have protein-rich snacks such as roasted makhana, roasted or boiled chana or moong chaat with vegetables.
7. There are a lot of easy to make salad bowls which include fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, boiled sweet corn, mushrooms or boiled chicken.
8. Try sugar-free protein bars or homemade wraps with a vegan coconut spread.
9. Try yogurt tipped with freshly chopped fruits and nuts.
10. Shop smartly and stock up on food that has more nutritional content and promotes gut health.
Feeling hungry is natural, especially when you are home all day. Therefore, avoid binge eating now and then. Make snacking healthy by stocking up on nutritional alternatives to junk, fatty and salty snack items.
(Sheryl Salis is a Delhi-based Nutritionist, Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
