Want To Make Your Workouts More Challenging? Here's An Ankle Weight Workout To Your Rescue!

- Make your workouts more effective by adding more weights
- The progressive overload principle helps you make more improvement
- It makes your muscles stronger and improves endurance
Increasing the weight in your weight training program, or working out with additional weights like a belt or ankle weight can make your workouts more challenging. According to the progressive overload principle, doing so will help in bringing an improvement in your musculoskeletal system for making gains from your workout continuously. Following it helps in improving your muscle strength, size and endurance. Making your muscles work harder than they're used to can help in toning of your body. It may also be applied if you have reached a weight loss plateau.
Ankle weight workout that can make your routine more challenging
Celebrity fitness expert Kayla Itsines recently shared an ankle weight workout, that is a workout, which needs to be done by adding additional weights to your ankles. This workout, says Itsines, can be great if you love to workout at home or currently don't have access to a gym.
Ankle weights are non-bulky, yet effective workout equipment. They can make your workout more challenging by adding extra weight and resistance to your workouts. However, if you don't have any equipment or weights at home, the workout can also be completed by using your body weight only.
Following are the five exercises included in this ankle weight workout:
Side Plank and Hip Abduction - 24 reps (12 per side)
Plank and Leg Lift - 24 reps (12 per side)
Lateral Lunge and Ankle Tap - 24 reps (12 per side)
Reverse Lunge and Knee-Up - 24 reps (12 per side)
Single-Leg Glute Bridge - 24 reps (12 per side)
Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. This workout requires less space to be done and can be completed in just 30 minutes or less.
Do it as part of your evening workout today. Set up a timer and try to complete at least 3 laps. Lets do this!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
