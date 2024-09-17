Trouble Losing Weight? Nutritionist Shares Simple Calorie Deficit Tips
Are you tired of navigating the maze of fad diets and conflicting advice in your weight loss journey? You are not alone. Many struggle to achieve their weight loss goals, leading to feelings of frustration, worry, and even depression. However, there is a scientifically backed and sustainable method that can help you reduce your size – calorie deficit. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in her latest video posted to Instagram, shared three simple tips to create a calorie deficit, which can significantly aid in weight loss.
But first, what is calorie deficit? Calorie deficit is basically when an individual burns more calories than he consumes. This happens when you consume fewer calories than the total amount your body requires to maintain its current weight.
For example, if your body's daily requirement is 2,000 calories, but you only eat 1,500, in such a case you are in a 500-calorie deficit.
People should "aim for a safe deficit of 500-1,000 calories per day to lose about 0.5-1 kg per week," Loveneet Batra says.
Calorie deficit tips
While the concept of calorie deficit looks quite simple and straightforward, its implementation requires a balanced approach.
Here's taking a look at some tips shared by the nutritionist to create a calorie deficit:
1. Reduce portion sizes
A simple way to cut on calories is by reducing the amount of food you consume per meal. However, it does not mean that you have to eat small amount of food. It is more about understanding the serving sizes, besides avoiding the urge to go for more.
2. Choose lower-calorie foods
Opting for food items that are lower in calories, but have high nutritional values will help you in staying within the calorie limits. Some of the best choices to go for include fruits and vegetables. It is advised to consult a nutritionist, who can help in making a personalised dietary plan based on your needs and preferences.
3. Increase physical activity
Besides eating nutritional food items, it is equally important to incorporate more physical activity into your daily routine. This will help your body to burn more calories, allowing to achieve the calorie deficit. It must be noted that physical activity does not only mean hitting the gym everyday. It also includes making small changes in your daily routine, like taking the stairs instead of the elevator or walking or cycling to work.
Follow these tips to lose weight efficiently.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
