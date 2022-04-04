ASK OUR EXPERTS

Yasmin Karachiwala And Dr Hemakshi Basu Team Up To Show How To Get Rid Of Wrist Pain 

The video shows Yasmin Karachiwala relaxing on a sofa and watching something on her phone when she experiences wrist pain
  Edited By: NDTV Health Desk Updated: Apr 4, 2022 09:54 IST
4-Min Read
Yasmin Karachiwala And Dr Hemakshi Basu Team Up To Show How To Get Rid Of Wrist Pain 

Let's beat wrist pain with these 3 simple exercises

Often we complain of pain in our wrists after holding something, as light as a smartphone or tablet, for some time. We are forced to put down the phone and let our wrists relax. But the pain remains, troubling us for a long time. This is annoying for various reasons but mostly because we cannot hold the mobile phone and watch our favourite movie or documentary until the pain is relieved. Not even read an interesting piece on the Internet. By the time the pain goes away – either on its own or by use of painkillers – we lose interest in the thing we were doing on the phone anyway. So, what should we do?

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala's Instagram post attempts to address this painful problem. The video post features Dr Hemakshi Basu, a physiotherapist, who explains what should be done to reduce the pain in the wrists.

The video shows Yasmin Karachiwala relaxing on a sofa and watching something on her phone. But soon she experiences pain in her wrist as a result of holding the phone for a long duration. Just then, Dr Basu enters the frame and gestures to Karachiwala to relax. She then shows her three simple exercises that can ease the wrist pain.


“Does your wrist hurt? Can you rotate your wrist pain-free? Let's beat wrist pain with these 3 simple exercises that physiotherapist shows us,” says Yasmin in the Instagram post.

The simple exercises are:

1. Writing alphabets in the air, using your wrist. Remember to keep the elbow straight.

2.Wrist flexion stretch. Stretch your arms, curl your thumb inside your wrist and gently pull the wrist towards yourself.

3.Wrist extension stretch. Stretch your arm sideways. Then put your palm on the wall, wrist facing down and relax your shoulder.

Check Yasmin Karachiwala's Instagram post here:


The fitness trainer suggests doing these exercises even if they don't have wrist pain “as we are constantly using our phones and working on computers for long hours and these will help”.

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

