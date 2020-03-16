Want To Gain Weight? Try These Foods To Gain Weight In A Healthy Way
Weight gain: Adding foods high in fat can lead to unhealthy weight gain. Add nutrition rich foods which can add healthy calories to your diet. Here are some foods which can he added to your weight gain diet.
Weight gain: Nuts are loaded with nutrients and healthy calories
Weight gain is as difficult as weight loss. People who are underweight constantly try to gain weight with some or the other way. There are many foods and drinks in the market which claim to be the best way to gain weight and build muscles. But the consumption of such foods is also linked with certain risks. Adding foods high in fat to your diet is also not a healthy choice to make. You can choose some healthy foods which can help you add healthy calories to your diet. Here are some foods which can help all the skinny people gain healthy weight with an optimum amount of nutrient intake.
Weight gain: Foods for healthy weight gain
1. Nuts
Nuts are loaded with nutrients and calories. A handful of nuts can help you add more calories to your diet with multiple nutrients. You can create a mixture of nuts, seeds and dried fruits. You can consume a handful of this mixture as an evening snack or whenever you feel hungry.
2. Fatty fishes
Fatty fishes are another great source of nutrients. You can add fatty fishes like salmon to your weight gain diet. These fishes are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids. These fishes will also provide several essential nutrients.
3. Nutrition rich shakes and smoothies
Drinks can also add a huge amount of calories to your diet. You can prepare shakes and smoothies at home with nutrition-rich ingredients and protein. You can use fresh fruits and vegetables with protein sources to prepare shakes and smoothies.
4. Starch-rich foods
Starch-rich foods can also help you gain weight. It is a simple way to add calories to your diet. Some starchy crabs you can choose from may include- quinoa, corn, oats, potato, sweet potato or winter root vegetables.
5. Full fat yogurt
Yogurt is again loaded with nutrients. Low-fat yogurt is often recommended as a healthy snack for weight loss. If you want to gain weight you can add full-fat yogurt to your diet which is healthy as well as calorie-loaded.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
