ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Parents Get Your Kids To Do These Activities To Reduce Obesity Risk

Parents Get Your Kids To Do These Activities To Reduce Obesity Risk

The study's findings suggested children who actively commuted to school had lower body fat and were less likely to be overweight or obese.
  By: IANS  Updated: May 21, 2019 04:17 IST
2-Min Read
Parents Get Your Kids To Do These Activities To Reduce Obesity Risk

These physical activities help reduce obesity

Do your children go to school walking or riding a bicycle? If your answer is in affirmative, then they are less likely to be obese than those who use car or public transport, suggests a new study.

The study's findings suggested children who actively commuted to school had lower body fat and were less likely to be overweight or obese.


RELATED STORIES

Obese People Can Cut Risk Of Early Death By Doing This

The findings, if causal, suggest that people with overweight or obesity could potentially decrease the risk of premature mortality if they engage in active commuting.

Your Body Can Adapt To Occasional Short-Term Overeating

The study suggests that "early adaptations in response to carbohydrate over-feeding are directed at increasing glucose disposal in order to maintain whole-body insulin sensitivity".

In the study, published in the BMC Public Health journal, the researchers assessed the impact of extra-curricular physical activities -- daily commuting to school and participation in sports -- on overweight and obesity levels among primary school children.

The researchers observed that physical activity was better predictor of obesity level in children than commonly-used body-mass index (BMI) as it looked at total weight, including "healthy" muscle mass, rather than fat mass alone.

"Both BMI itself and the points at which high BMI is associated with poor health vary with age, sex and ethnicity," said the study's first author Lander Bosch, a Ph.D scholar at University of Cambridge.

"While adjustments have been made in recent years to account for these variations, BMI remains a flawed way to measure the health risks associated with obesity," Bosch said.

For the study, the researchers included over 2,000 primary school children.

Likewise, the researchers also used BMI to check obesity risk in children. Surprisingly, children who participated in sports daily appeared more likely to be overweight compared with those who engaged in sports less than once a week.

"The link between frequent participation in sport and obesity levels has generated inconsistent findings in previous research, but many of these studies were looking at BMI only," asserted Bosch.

"However, when looking at body fat instead, we showed there was a trend whereby children who were not active were more likely to be overweight or obese. It's likely that when looking at the BMI, some inactive children aren't classified as obese due to reduced muscle mass," he noted.

The researchers maintained that active commuting to school could be "promising" for combating childhood obesity. "It's something so easy to implement and it makes such a big difference," said Bosch.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems
Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) Can Better Predict Lung Cancer

Women With Sleep Apnea Are At Greater Cancer Risk: Study

Most Children Avoid Wearing Helmet While Riding And Biking: Study

Here's How People With Diabetes Can Save Their Livers

Parents Get Your Kids To Do These Activities To Reduce Obesity Risk

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases