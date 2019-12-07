Urological Health: General Guidelines To Improve Urological Health
Urology is a specialty in the field of medicine which deals with diseases of the urinary tract like kidneys, ureters, bladder etc. This article is an overview of few tips to maintain the urological health in optimum condition and prevent urological diseases.
Urological health is extremely important for everyone. Urology is a specialty in the field of medicine which deals with diseases of the urinary tract like kidneys, ureters, bladder etc. Urological diseases affect men, women, and children of all ages causing distress. This article is an overview of few tips to maintain the urological health in optimum condition and prevent urological diseases.
Tips to Improve Urological Health
There are numerous tips for keeping the kidneys working well with a healthy urinary tract. Few tips are general to keep the overall urinary system disease free and few are disease specific:-
General Guidelines
- Stay well hydrated, depending on the climatic conditions one should consume 3 to 4 litres of water a day(if kidneys are working normally).Waste products are mostly eliminated through urine, and when you drink more water, you will be able to remove more toxins from the body.
- Cranberry juice helps to reduce UTIs.
- Restriction in the intake of salt, caffeine and alcohol - both alcohol and caffeine act as a diuretic causing irritation in the lining of the urinary bladder which leads to increased urge to urinate frequently.
- A well balanced diet
- Weight reduction (if BMI is high)
- Smoking Cessation
- Exercising the pelvic muscles - e.g. kegel exercises are good option
- Avoid holding urine for long durations if urgency is present
- Toilet training for children
- Limit fluid intake in the nighttime hours to avoid Nocturia
- Genital Hygiene - it is imperative to keep the genital area clean by washing it with plain water or some mild cleanser at least once in a day.
Preventing urological problems in women:
Women are more susceptible for Urinary infections due to shorter length of the urethra compared to males. After utilizing the washroom one should wipe the genital area from the front part to back. Avoid using perfumed soaps and cleansers in the vaginal areas.
Kidney and Ureteral Stones
Stones develop due to supersaturation of urine. It occurs by formation of crystals in the urine which grows over a period of time causing blockage in the kidneys or pyelonephritis which may lead to permeant damage to the kidneys. These may lead to a block in urine flow causing severe pain. Knowing the type of stone helps the doctor guide the patients about the dietary modification required to prevent the formation of a new stone. Certain stones which are very small in size and be managed with a healthy well balanced diet to prevent the formation of new stone and regression of the existing stone.
These habits help one improve the overall health of the urinary system. Prevention is better than cure, adopt these practices to avoid these common urological problems. One should aim to follow these tips to improve the overall function and be disease free having a well-balanced diet and good physical activity helps in the long run.
(Bivek Kumar, Urologist, Andrologiest and Uro- Surgeon, Apollo Spectra, Koramangala, Bangalore)
