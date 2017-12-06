ASK OUR EXPERTS

UNICEF-Toxic Air Risks Brain And Lung Development Of 17 Million Newborns

UNICEF-Toxic Air Risks Brain And Lung Development Of 17 Million Newborns

And a majority of these kids are from Southern Asia.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 6, 2017 11:45 IST
UNICEF reports that 17 million newborns are at risk of respiratory diseases due to toxic air

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. 17 million kids living in polluted areas risk respiratory diseases
  2. Over 12 million of the affected are kids living in Southern Asia
  3. Increased air pollution risks respiratory diseases in kids

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) stated on Wednesday that 17 million children in the world who live in extremely polluted areas and are exposed to air pollution are at risk of brain and lung development. When the air pollution level exceeds six times the safe limit, the kids risk development. Most of these kids, over 12 million, are kids living in Southern Asia. This was identified on the basis of a satellite image which was used to check the highly affected regions.

UNISEF also said that when air pollution exceeds the safe limited recommended by the World Health Organization, it becomes harmful for the kids and as the quality of air deteriorates further, the risk increases. Increased air pollution risks respiratory diseases like asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia and other infections, they explained.

Though the scientific evidences to verify the same are not sufficient at present, but the growing evidence shows that this sure is a reason for concern. A child's brain development in the first thousand days of his or her life is important for their growth and learning.

Here's how you can keep your indoor air quality clean:

1. Keep air purifiers in your home

2. You can also keep plants in your home

3. Use essential oil diffusers in your house

4. Use beeswax candles

5. Keep your shoes outdoors

6. Pets should be well-groomed

7. Clean your house with natural ingredients instead of chemical ingredients

8. Get rid of all the fungus that develops in your house 



