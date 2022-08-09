Anjali Mukerjee Shares Different Ways To Overcome The Problem When You Can’t Poop On A Vacation
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares different ways that you can follow when you have not been able to poop on a vacation.
Drinking throughout the day can help with constipation
Each and every person has a particular routine to follow. A set timing helps one carry out everyday tasks and remain in good health. But sometimes, even a single change in the schedule affects your entire system. Well, who doesn't love vacations? People take some days off from their mundane routine to go out and spend some quality time with their loved ones for a holiday. However, have you ever experienced difficulty pooping while travelling or when you are on a vacation? Yes, you are not the only one. A lot of factors affect your body when you are not at home and there's a change in the environment you are living in.
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a post on Instagram dedicated to this issue. She also lists ways that can help you deal with the situation.
According to Anjali Mukerjee, many of your daily habits can be disrupted because of these factors while you are on a vacation:
1) A new environment/place
2) Changes in your diet
3) A difference in timings and routines
Here's what you can do if you are unable to poop while on a vacation:
1. Hydrating
When you are holidaying somewhere, make sure you hydrate yourself as much as possible.
2. Eat greens and fruits
Anjali says that you must include greens and fruits in your meals. This is to keep your fibre intake in check. For example, you can savour some spinach with your eggs or a salad as a side dish with your lunch.
3. Physical movement
It's true that your fitness regime goes for a toss while you are vacationing. But it's equally important to know that physical exercises are a must. So, just add a movement into your routine whenever you can while holidaying. Taking a walk after a meal can really help with better digestion.
4. Aim at pooping at the same time
You must try to poop at the same time every day even when you are out. This is important because your body loves routine and adapts better to repeated action.
Take a look:
Sometimes, your bowel movements, in general, are related to various other digestion-related issues like gas or even constipation for that matter. Focusing more on the 15 foods that can give you gas, Anjali Mukerjee says some fried foods can lead to the formation of gas in the body. She points out that some vegetables like brinjal, cucumber, cabbage, cauliflower, green peas, and radish may result in gastric pain.
Further, the health expert also mentions that one must be careful of consuming “Maida (refined wheat flour), soybeans, yeast, milk, whole daals like channa and rajma, nuts, pastries, an alcoholic beverage like beer. These food items can result in the formation of gas. So, she mentions that if you take care of your gut health, you will experience no gas, bloat, or indigestion even after consuming gas-forming foods.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
