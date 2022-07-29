Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Lists Down 15 Gas-Forming Foods
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says the "goal should be to improve your digestion" instead of eliminating the food items.
Beer causes gas and bloating
Gas or gastric problem is a common issue across ages. Gastritis is an inflammation, irritation, or erosion of the lining of the stomach. It starts from acute and can even turn into chronic. There can be various reasons contributing to gastric problems - from being empty stomach for a long time or excessive intake of unhealthy or spicy food to consuming alcohol.
Stress, tension, and anxiety are also prominent contributors. However, at times, our food choices also play a pivotal role in triggering gas problems. Are you aware of the food items which produce gas? No worries because nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee is at your rescue. In an Instagram post, the health expert states what are the gas-causing food items and also shares how to get rid away from gastric problems.
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee's list opens with fried food. We all are aware that no matter how delicious they are, fried foods often cause gas problems. Including vegetables in the diet is a way to lead a healthy life. But some vegetables like brinjal, cucumber, cabbage, cauliflower, green peas, and radish may lead to gastric pain.
“Maida (refined wheat flour), soybeans, yeast, milk, whole daals like channa and rajma, nuts, pastries, an alcoholic beverage like beer,” are some other food items that according to health expert causes gas.
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says that while these foods are gas forming in some individuals, others may not experience gas at all despite consuming them. Therefore, according to the health expert, the “goal should be to improve your digestion” so that one is able to reduce gas formation instead of simply eliminating all the food items.
The expert concludes by saying that if one ensures his/her gut health, one will experience no gas, bloat, or indigestion even after consuming Gas-forming foods.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
