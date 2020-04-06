Turning Vegetarian? 5 Mistakes You Should Avoid On A Vegetarian Diet
Vegetarian diet offers multiple health benefits other than weight loss. It can help you control your blood sugar levels, cholesterol, risk of heart diseases and much more. If you want to follow the vegetarian diet, here are some mistakes you need to avoid.
Vegetarian diet can offer you multiple health benefits including weight loss
Vegetarian diet has gained huge popularity. Many are turning vegetarians due to several reasons including weight loss. Vegetarian diet offers multiple health benefits other than weight loss. Adopting a vegetarian diet can be difficult initially but the advantages of following this diet are quite impressive. It can help you control your blood sugar levels, cholesterol, risk of heart diseases and much more. While following the vegetarian diet you need to take care of several things like proper intake of several nutrients. If you want to follow the vegetarian diet, here are some mistakes you need to avoid.
Vegetarian diet: Avoid these mistakes while following this diet
1. Not adding enough protein
Protein should be an essential part of your diet. Many vegetarian diets do not contain enough protein. Protein also helps in weight loss and keeps you full for longer. You can choose vegetarian sources of protein to your diet like lentils, chickpeas, beans, tofu, quinoa and much more.
2. Consuming too few calories
When it comes to weight loss many reduce their calorie consumption significantly. This is not s healthy way to lose weight. It can lead to nutritional deficiencies. You should create a balance of nutrients and add more fresh fruit and vegetables to your diet.
3. Improper intake of vitamin B 12
Vitamin B 12 is also extremely important for your body. Most animal-based products are rich in vitamin B 12. According to studies, vegetarians are more likely to suffer from vitamin B 12 deficiency. Since there are very few vegetarian sources of vitamin B 12, you can get your levels checked and take supplements accordingly.
4. Snacking unhealthy options
Snacking can add a major amount of calories to your diet. Choosing unhealthy snacks like chips, cookies and much more can add unnecessary snacks to your diet. Choose healthy options like veggie straps, popcorn or oats.
5. Not drinking enough water
Water should be an essential part of your diet. Vegetarian diet includes high fibre intake. You should drink enough water for better digestion. Water will also help you get rid of toxins and also promote weight loss.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
