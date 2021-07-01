Expert Suggests This Tomato Soup Can Be Your One-Step Solution To Many Health Problems
Luke Coutinho shares with us his way of making this classic soup and tells us how it can solve problems ranging from hair to hormones.
Tomatoes can offer you several essential nutrients including fibre, vitamin C and potassium
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tomato soups can be a part of your monsoon diet
- Tomatoes can offer you several essential nutrients
- You can add ginger, garlic, turmeric and other herbs to your soup
The work-from-home schedule has made us more health-conscious in recent months. While some have resumed the yoga practices, others have switched to a healthy diet for themselves and their family. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho has always endorsed a balanced lifestyle and healthy food as keys to a happy life. From suggesting baby steps towards exercise and yoga to dropping us tit-bits about the right healthy food for the season, Luke has got us covered. What is his recent food-related advice? A bowl of fresh and thick tomato soup. Luke promises the multiple health benefits of this delicious tomato soup blended with just the right spices and herbs.
Tomato soup: Know the amazing health benefits it can offer
Luke says, “...the magic is lycopene.” He explains that lycopene boosts our cellular activities, helps maintain the prostate gland and hormonal balance, and gives a dose of nutrition to our skin and hair.
The expert further says, “Cooking tomatoes brings out the lycopene more than in raw tomatoes... build on it.” He reveals what he threw into his bowl: ginger, garlic, turmeric, herbs, black pepper and pure coconut oil. Luke adds that he changes oil every week and keeps playing with other ingredients like pumpkin seeds and carrots.
Luke calls this soup “a super powerful preparation”. His key to a perfect bowl is, “Keep it simple and healthy”.
A few days ago, Luke had shared another bowl of health with us. He wrote about the benefits of the “Great Indian Sambhar”. The sambhar, when cooked with fresh vegetables and spices, is a good immunity booster.
Last month, Luke shared a post that debunked weight-gain myths around eating bananas and dry fruits. He wrote, “No it won't make me fat... it will nourish me, keep me full for the next 4 hours or more... loaded with nutrition which my cells need.” We have definitely paid heed to his words.
Let us know what healthy food regime has Luke inspired you to take up recently.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
