Try These Drinks To Protect Yourself From Infections This Monsoon
Keep reading as we share some drinks you can consume this monsoon to protect yourself from infections and diseases.
Consuming these drinks regularly can help enhance your immune system
We are more prone to infections during the monsoon season due to increased humidity and water-logging, which create ideal conditions for the growth of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Stagnant water and damp environments can lead to the spread of waterborne and airborne diseases such as the flu, colds, gastrointestinal infections, and vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria. Diet changes can significantly help in boosting immunity and protecting against infections. Consuming certain drinks can enhance immune function due to their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties. Here are some drinks you can consume this monsoon to protect yourself from infections and diseases.
Drinks that can help boost immunity and reduce the chances of infections during monsoon:
1. Ginger tea
Ginger has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help boost the immune system and fight off infections. Brew a cup of ginger tea by boiling fresh ginger slices in water. Add a dash of honey and lemon for extra benefits. Drink 1-2 cups daily.
2. Haldi milk
Turmeric (haldi) contains curcumin, which has strong anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It helps in boosting immunity and fighting infections. Warm a cup of milk and mix in a teaspoon of turmeric powder. Add a pinch of black pepper to enhance curcumin absorption and a bit of honey for sweetness. Drink before bedtime.
3. Green tea
Green tea is rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins, which enhance immune function and have antiviral properties. Brew green tea using hot (not boiling) water to preserve its antioxidants. Drink 1-2 cups daily.
4. Lemon water
Lemons are high in vitamin C, which boosts immune function and has antibacterial properties. Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water and drink it first thing in the morning.
5. Tulsi tea
Tulsi (Holy basil) has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting properties that help protect against infections. Brew tulsi leaves in hot water for 5-10 minutes. Drink 1-2 cups daily.
6. Amla juice
Amla (Indian gooseberry) is an excellent source of vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system and has antioxidant properties. Mix 1-2 tablespoons of fresh amla juice with a glass of water. Drink it once daily.
7. Cinnamon tea
Cinnamon has antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties that help boost immunity. Boil a cinnamon stick in water for 10 minutes. Add honey for sweetness. Drink 1-2 cups daily.
8. Peppermint tea
Peppermint has antiviral and antimicrobial properties and helps in relieving respiratory congestion. Steep fresh or dried peppermint leaves in hot water for 5-10 minutes. Drink 1-2 cups daily.
9. Kadha
Kadha is an Ayurvedic herbal decoction made with spices like turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and black pepper, all of which have immune-boosting properties. Boil the ingredients in water until the water reduces to half. Strain and drink 1-2 cups daily.
10. Aloe vera juice
Aloe vera has antibacterial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties that support the immune system. Mix 1-2 tablespoons of pure aloe vera juice with a glass of water. Drink it once daily.
Consuming these drinks regularly can help enhance your immune system and reduce the risk of infections during the monsoon season. They should be part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle for the best results.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
