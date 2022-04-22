To Flush Out Toxins, Food Is The Best Medicine: Try These 5 Foods To Detox Your Body
Here are 5 foods that have immense benefits as a detoxifying agent.
Ghee flushes out the old bile from the liver and scrubs toxins off our intestines
Our body accumulates toxins over time. We are exposed to these toxins even in our daily life. For example, we are surrounded by environmental toxins all the time. Even the simplest of our daily routine can expose us to toxins in the form of common pollutants in the food we eat, the water we drink or the air we breathe. It is imperative then to remove these harmful compounds periodically. The liver and kidneys play a significant role in doing so. However, more is needed to be done to cleanse our body. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, on her Instagram page ‘Nutrition by Lovneet', says food the best medicine to do that.
She has outlined 5 foods that have immense benefits as a detoxifying agent:
1) Aloe vera
The succulent plant is highly alkaline and water-dense, so it's an ideal way to prevent or treat dehydration. When you are hydrated, the impurities naturally get flushed out of the body. The nutritionist suggests a person should have one teaspoon of aloe vera gel mixed in coconut water on an empty stomach. It's far better than fancy imported alkaline water ioniser.
2) Ghee
Ghee is often misunderstood and blamed for accumulating fat in the body. Ghee flushes out the old bile from the liver and scrubs toxins off our intestines and can extract stubborn fat-soluble toxins out of the body when used in oil pulling.
3) Jamun
As an ultimate sugar detox, jamun can stabilise the sugar rush in our system. It is a natural blood purifier and cleanser.
4) Khichdi
In Ayurvedic therapy Panchakarma, a method of cleansing the body of all the unwanted waste after lubricating it, khichdi is the only wholesome food that is allowed. It's easy to digest and provides full nutrition too.
5) Curd
Curd, a probiotic, helps grow gut-friendly bacteria. Our gut is the first line of defence against harmful toxins or bacteria. So, maintaining a healthy gut is essential in helping the body naturally detox.
Here's the Instagram post:
An earlier post on the same Instagram page addressed the issue of mucus or phlegm post-COVID. To treat it, one could brew a potion at home with three basic ingredients: mulethi stick, ginger, and ajwain. Crush one inch of ginger and the mulethi stick. Then boil them with the ajwain for 15 minutes. Finally, filter the water using a sieve and consume it hot. Read more about it here.
Coming back to your detox journey, when are you starting it with the above-mentioned foods?
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
