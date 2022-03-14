This Concoction Will Help You Deal With Post COVID Mucus or Phlegm
You can prepare this concoction easily at home if you feel troubled with mucus or phlegm
Ajwain seeds have an essential oil, thymol, which acts as a strong germicide, fungicide
Coronavirus has affected our body in many ways. The body turns weak and sometimes, its after-effects last for longer than expected. There are chances that you may feel troubled with mucus or phlegm even after you are in the process of recovery. A page on Instagram “Nutrition by Lovneet” shared the recipe of a healthy concoction that can be helpful while dealing with mucus. The video shows the quick recipe and even throws light on the health benefits of the three ingredients used to make it. The caption states, “You may find that you are still coughing up phlegm or mucus after infection with COVID-19 (coronavirus). So, we got you a remedy for your mucus — mulethi + ginger + ajwain concoction.”
An elaborate caption further mentioned the benefits of every ingredient in detail.
1) Ginger
The medicinal properties of ginger help in fighting flu and infections. Not just that but it also suppresses nausea. The active components in ginger are gingerol and hexahydrocurcumin, which boost its health benefits.
2) Ajwain
The caption stated that the ajwain seeds have essential oil, thymol (about 55 per cent of the content of the seed), which acts as a strong germicide, fungicide and antibacterial, all in one. Besides that, ajwain seeds are an important cooking spice valued around the world. They ease symptoms of cold, cough, headaches and reduce phlegm production, given their inhibitory effect on histamine receptors. Ajwain also helps in increasing airflow in the lungs, proving beneficial for asthma.
3) Mulethi
Mulethi cleanses your respiratory system and has antioxidant effects. It helps the body obtain lymphocytes and macrophages which saves the body from microbes. Mulethi also boosts immunity and keeps you away from infections and allergies. Usually, asthma patients are prescribed copious amounts of mulethi to cope with the condition.
Here are the ingredients used to make the concoction:
1) Two inches mulethi stick
2) 1 inch ginger
3) ¼ tablespoon ajwain
4) 1½ cup water
How to make the concoction?
Crush the ginger and mulethi stick. Boil all the ingredients in water for 10-15 minutes and filter it using a sieve. Serve hot.
Take a look:
Try this concoction to help eliminate mucus and phlegm.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.