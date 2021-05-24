Easy Four-Ingredient Concoction That Helps In PCOD, Diabetes And Digestion
A simple drink with the goodness of some common Indian spices can help you control symptoms of conditions like diabetes and PCOS. Here's how you can prepare this.
A healthy diet and lifestyle can help in managing PCOS and diabetes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Regular exercise is important to keep symptoms of PCOS under control
- Cinnamon is helpful in controlling blood sugars, as per studies
- You can drink this herbal tea once a day
Healthy concoctions always work as a wonderful drink when it comes to keeping certain ailments at bay. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal introduced in her latest Instagram one such beverage to manage conditions like PCOS, diabetes and digestive issues. In the video, she revealed the ingredients like cinnamon, star anise, fennel seeds and fenugreek seeds. The caption read, “All you have to do is boil all the ingredients, sieve and will be ready. You can have it any time of the day.” One can even replace the regular tea or coffee with this healthy concoction.
Nmami Agarwal recently advised another drink to start the day with for good gut health. It includes water and Sabja seeds. “Try this out. First litre of water with 1 tbsp of sabja seeds every day,” she posted in one of the Instagram Stories. It is also a good source of fibre and has a cooling effect.
The nutritionist also has a flavoury drink in order to curb constipation, heat and PCOD. It is called a summer rose drink. This concoction is made with “desi gulaab" (rose) petals. Other ingredients include coconut sugar or jaggery, basil or sabja seeds and some lemon juice. It also helps reduce acne and gives us glowing skin.
In one of the previous posts, Agarwal emphasized the fact that there is nothing called a “magic drink.” She recommended everyone stay away from an exclusive juice diet for weight loss or detox. The detoxifying process is done by the liver and kidney in the human body, tells the nutritionist. “Let the liver and kidney perform their own function. A glass of vegetable juice is okay but not an exclusive juice cleanse diet,” the nutritionist added.
We truly have the necessary ingredients in our kitchen. All we have to do is put them to the right use.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
