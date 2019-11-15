Travel Tips For Good Health: 7 Long-Distance Travel Essentials That Could Help You With Weight Loss Too
Travel tips, weight loss: If a long-distance journey awaits you, then you must carry these travel essentials with you. What's better is that some of these can help you with weight loss too!
Travel tips for weight loss: Carry homemade protein bars or muesli bars with you to avoid binge eating
- Keep a refillable water bottle with you when traveling
- Load up on electrolytes to keep yourself hydrated
- Eat light foods before heading towards a long distance journey
If you have a long-distance travel awaiting you, then this article is a must-read for you! Whenever you are headed to a 12, 14, 16 or 18-hour long flights, carrying a few travel essentials are a must. These travel essentials can protect you during a medical emergency, prevent one from happening in the first place and also help you maintain your nutritional needs. After all, why would you want to compromise on your health and weight loss goal just because you are on a long flight or road trip. Celebrity fitness expert Kayla Itsines takes to Instagram to share a couple of her travel essentials for long-distance journeys.
Long-distance travel essentials that you must carry to stay fit and maintain health
In her post, Kayla mentions that the following essentials are a must for long-distance travel trips
1. Keep a refillable bottle of water: keeping yourself well-hydrated is the most important health tip you must follow when you are travelling. It will be good for your skin, hair and digestion. If constipation or disturbed digestion is a common occurrence with you every time you travel, then keeping yourself hydrated can help in keeping your bowel movement regular when traveling.
2. Fill up on electrolytes: "It helps keep me hydrated because travelling for that long is so dehydrating," writes Kayla in her post. So, if possible load up on electrolytes in watermelon, coconut water, lemon water, sugarcane juice or buttermilk. You can keep them with yourselves during travel or even keep electrolyte supplements to prevent dehydration when traveling.
3. Moisturiser and face mist: Skin can become dull and dry when you are travelling, especially to places at different altitudes and different temperatures. Keeping a face mist and a tiny container with your moisturiser can be a great way to keep your skin soft and moisturised when you are a travelling.
4. Nasal sprays: This can be helpful for those who experience nose bleeds on planes.
5. Eye drops: Dry eyes and eye redness are also commonly experienced by people on long-distance travel. Keep eye drops in your hand bag to avoid any eye allergies when travelling.
6. To avoid motion sickness, avoid these foods: If you are someone who experiences motion sickness, then it is better to avoid foods that make you feel gassy like kidney beans, or deep fried and junk food. Before travelling long-distances, you should eat foods that are light on the stomach like soup or salad. Eating less can definitely be helpful in preventing motion sickness. Keep medicines prescribed for it in your bag as an extra precaution.
7. Homemade muesli or protein bars: Now these make for a perfect option to beat constant hunger pangs when you are traveling long-distances. They will prevent binge-eating and will also keep you full for longer. Protein and fibre rich protein bars and muesli bars respectively are also weight loss friendly.
