Transgender Women Might Be Able To Give Birth Soon, Say Fertility Experts
Fertility experts reveal that transgender women might be able to reproduce in the near future with the help of uterus transplants.
HIGHLIGHTS
- People born with male organs could not conceive babies biologically
- Transgender men have successfully been able to give birth to kids
- Birth can take place via c-section delivery in transgender women
People born with male organs could not conceive babies biologically till date. This, however, might change soon, says a fertility expert. Transgender woman, who were men by birth, are expected to be capable enough of giving birth as early as "tomorrow". This has been claimed by Richard Paulson, president of American Society for Reproductive Medicine and an obstetrician-gynaecologist.
Paulson explained during an annual conference of the society that due to the advancements in transgender medicine, transgender woman can now conceive babies on their own with the help of donated wombs.
In 1999, transgender men have successfully been able to give birth to kids. And recently, Trystan Reese, a transgender man along with his partner Biff Chaplow was able to give birth to a perfectly healthy baby. But keeping their success aside, the process tends to be way more complicated for transgender women.
This is because a man's pelvis is shaped differently from that of women which eventually makes birthing a more complicated task for them. Paulson still stresses on the fact that it is possible and it should be noted that birth can take place via c-section delivery.
Despite the fact that around an estimated 1.4 million people in US admit that they are transgender, only a handful of the male-to-female patients enquire about the uterus transplants required for conception.
Marci Bowers, a gynaecologist and a transgender woman herself, revealed that this procedure is possible but there are a whole lot of risks involved with the same. It poses risk to the mother and the foetus because of the biological environment of the womb.
What's the next major barrier? The price of this transplant!
Firstly the uterus transplant is in question and, if it takes place, the operation in itself will be quite costly and only a handful of people might be able to afford it.
Keeping all these factors aside, a number of people are still hopeful that this might be possible, if not 'tomorrow' then in the near future.