Top 4 Drinks That Can Help Induce Sleep
Have these drinks to have sleep that refreshes and calms you down!
Has it ever occurred to you that some drinks make you feel energised, some make you feel bloated and there a few drinks that make you feel sleepy? Well, this is because the kind of drinks or beverages that we consume has a huge impact on our level of alertness and how well we sleep. In the stressful world of cities, full-time jobs and a bombardment of responsibilities, having a peaceful sleep seems like the biggest struggle of all times.
So here are a few drinks that will help in boosting your sleep:
1. Cherry juice
This is one drink which can help in making you sleep faster. This juice works wonders, especially for people who work in tiring night shifts. Many people struggle shifting their night sleep routine to a day sleep routine and cherry juice might make it a little convenient for them. Night shift workers can have tart cherry juice in the morning if they wish to fall asleep faster.
2. Chamomile and passionfruit tea
Creating an intriguing concoction of chamomile and passionfruit tea by adding a little honey to it might help in sleeping faster. Having this tea around 90 minutes before bedtime help you have calmer and peaceful sleep.
3. Milk
Milk has sleep inducing properties because of its essential amino acid L-tryptophan. It is suggested to have warm or cold milk (according to your preference) around 90 minutes before bed time as it helps in falling asleep faster.
4. Water
Drinking lots of water throughout the day will help you have several health benefits. And one of the many benefits of having lots of water is that it makes you feel full and helps you sleep better.
So have these drinks every day in case you struggle with sleep or are slowly turning into an insomniac!
