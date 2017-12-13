ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Top 4 Drinks That Can Help Induce Sleep

Top 4 Drinks That Can Help Induce Sleep

Have these drinks to have sleep that refreshes and calms you down!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 13, 2017 07:23 IST
2-Min Read
Top 4 Drinks That Can Help Induce Sleep

These drinks will help you sleep peacefully

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Living a stressful life causes problems in sleeping
  2. Many people face trouble in sleeping because of troubled routines
  3. Sleep deprivation can be dealt with by having these drinks

Has it ever occurred to you that some drinks make you feel energised, some make you feel bloated and there a few drinks that make you feel sleepy? Well, this is because the kind of drinks or beverages that we consume has a huge impact on our level of alertness and how well we sleep. In the stressful world of cities, full-time jobs and a bombardment of responsibilities, having a peaceful sleep seems like the biggest struggle of all times.

So here are a few drinks that will help in boosting your sleep:

1. Cherry juice

This is one drink which can help in making you sleep faster. This juice works wonders, especially for people who work in tiring night shifts. Many people struggle shifting their night sleep routine to a day sleep routine and cherry juice might make it a little convenient for them. Night shift workers can have tart cherry juice in the morning if they wish to fall asleep faster.

cherry juice triggers sleep

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Age May Not Be Why You're Sleeping Badly

2. Chamomile and passionfruit tea

Creating an intriguing concoction of chamomile and passionfruit tea by adding a little honey to it might help in sleeping faster. Having this tea around 90 minutes before bedtime help you have calmer and peaceful sleep.

RELATED STORIES

'Lack Of Sleep May Reduce Fertility And Cause Weight Gain. Signs That You're Sleep Deprived'

'Restless Sleep May Signal Parkinson's Disease: Study'


chamomile tea helps in sleeping better

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Restless Sleep May Signal Parkinson's Disease: Study

3. Milk

Milk has sleep inducing properties because of its essential amino acid L-tryptophan. It is suggested to have warm or cold milk (according to your preference) around 90 minutes before bed time as it helps in falling asleep faster.

milk has sleep inducing properties

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Lack Of Sleep May Reduce Fertility And Cause Weight Gain. Signs That You're Sleep Deprived​

4. Water

Drinking lots of water throughout the day will help you have several health benefits. And one of the many benefits of having lots of water is that it makes you feel full and helps you sleep better.

drinking more water helps in sleeping

Photo Credit: iStock

So have these drinks every day in case you struggle with sleep or are slowly turning into an insomniac!



More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

HOME REMEDIES

Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management
Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Viagra's Own Generic, Cheaper Version By Pfizer To Hit Markets Soon

Beat The Ill Effects Of Smog With Jaggery And Cranberries

Study Finds Potential Benefits Of Marijuana For HIV Patients

Beware! Birth Control Pills Can Increase Your Risk Of Cancer

Lack Of Sleep May Reduce Fertility And Cause Weight Gain. Signs That You're Sleep Deprived

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------