Top 7 Reasons Why You Must Sleep Without A Pillow
Sleeping with a pillow is comfortable, but is it healthy?
Research shows that sleeping without pillows can actually have a lot of health benefits
So do you love sleeping with a soft and fluffy pillow? Light pillows, with a fluffy cover, to rest your head or probably hug for a while, perhaps the best way to sleep. But is it really the best way? Well, this is probably not the first time that you may have heard that sleeping with a pillow may not be good for you. Enough with the statements! We are here to give you reasons. Research shows that sleeping without pillows can actually have a lot of health benefits.
So here's a list of the many health benefits you can get by sleeping without a pillow. Take a look.
1. Prevents acne and wrinkles
Yes! Sleeping without a pillow can prevent acne breakout. When you sleep on your side, your face rests on the pillow. Now the pillow cover may actually be latched with dirt, bacteria and dust which can stick to your skin and increase the growth of acne. Not only acne, pillows may also increase your risk of getting wrinkles. When your face is attached to the pillow, it can loosen your skin leading to early wrinkles. So for your beauty's sake, avoid using pillows.
2. Back pain
If you are suffering from back pain, the first thing you can do to avoid pain is ditching your pillow. And for those who experience it now, it is probably due to your thick pillows. When you sleep without a pillow, your spine can rest and the body is in its natural curve.
3. Improves quality of sleep
If you thought that sleeping well is all about sleeping with a soft pillow to support your neck and head, you are mistaken. Research shows that sleeping without a pillow can improve the quality of sleep. It prevents problems when you go off to sleep or are trying to sleep like insomnia and waking every now and then.
4. Preventing stress
Sleeping in the wrong position can also lead to stress. You may lose yourselves in thoughts of an inability to sleep properly and why that is happening. As a result, you stress yourselves. Therefore, you must try and sleep without a pillow so that there is no scope for stress.
5. Improves memory
When awake, the mind is busy in consolidation. So when we sleep, the process is at rest and it enhances the memory when awake. However, if you sleep in an uncomfortable position, you fail to boost your memory. Only if we sleep well, will our mind's consolidation process work well, which is linked to the memory power. Hence, this way, you improve your memory power.
6. Avoiding flat head syndrome in babies
If your baby is sleeping with a soft pillow for too long, chances are they he/she may develop the flat head syndrome. In this condition, the baby's head becomes flat on one side. Since the shape of the head is still soft, it can take a flat shape in very less time. Hence, you must not give your baby a pillow to sleep on. It won't affect his/her quality of sleep anyway.
7. Preventing neck sprains for babies
When the baby is asleep for too long, chances are that the pillow can cause sprain in the baby's neck. Though this may not happen if the pillow is designed well, but baby pillows are usually not designed well.
The purpose of a pillow is to align your neck, back and lower back, and that can be done when you use the right pillow. Using the wrong kind of pillow can put strain on your neck, shoulders and back. Hence, you must opt for a pillow which suits your requirement and is neither too soft nor too hard. So check with your doctor to know what kind of pillow would be right for you.
