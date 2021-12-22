Top 7 Greens To Add To Your Diet This Winter
Green, leafy vegetables are low in calories and high in nutrients. They help in boostingimmunity and reducing inflammation. Know more about these vibrant veggies
Green leafy veggies are rich in antioxidants, fibre and protein.
Winters is the time to stock our refrigerators with various kinds of green vegetables that look vibrant and are super nutritious. Knowing these vegetables and their health benefits is the first step towards staying healthy throughout the winter months when we seek comfort food and our metabolism slows down. Also, because the coronavirus pandemic is still present, it is critical to protect ourselves against cold and flu during these months and eat foods that boost our immunity. So, without further ado, let's focus on the healthy nutrients these seasonal green vegetables provide.
Some of these vegetables are listed below, along with their health benefits:
1) Spinach
These green, leafy vegetables are low in calories and high in nutrients. They help in boosting immunity and reducing inflammation. They support the functioning of the nervous system and brain function, particularly in the elderly. Spinach can be eaten in a variety of ways, including tikkis, pakodas, paratha, and salad.
2) Green peas
Green peas are a versatile vegetable. They may be used in curries or soups, or even in breakfast items like upma. They aid in weight loss by lowering appetite due to their high content of plant-based protein and fibre.
3) Cabbage
Cabbage is packed with nutrients and helps in keeping inflammation in check. A good source of fibre with negligible fat content, cabbage helps in digestion and keeps the heart healthy and regulates blood pressure. Like green peas, cabbage, too, is versatile. They can be used in a variety of dishes, including salads, soups, or as stuffing in parathas. They can even be fried or steamed.
4) Broccoli
Another edible plant from the cabbage family, this green vegetable is good for lowering the cholesterol level and improving heart health. It has an impressive quantity of vitamin K that can prevent blood clotting and help in wound repair. Broccoli can be baked, had as a stew or even eaten as part of a salad. A useful and tasty way of including broccoli in your diet is by making a soup.
5) Methi or fenugreek leaves
Fenugreek leaves are loaded with vitamins A, C and K, calcium, folate, riboflavin, pyridoxine and antioxidants. Methi can be eaten in the form of dumplings, added to chicken or fish, or stuffed into paratha.
6) Mint and cucumber
This combination can be used to make raita, salads, or coolers. They are rich in fibre, and keep the body cool from the inside. Mint leaves are used to add aroma to any dish. Cucumber is rich in antioxidants.
7) Brussels sprouts
Rich in nutrients, fibre and antioxidants, they belong to the same family as cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli. They are packed with nutrients like proteins and vitamins C and K. Their low carbohydrate content makes them apt for diabetics. Add them to your diet as a salad, snack or side dish.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
