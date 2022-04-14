How To Ease Inflammation In The Body? Here Are A Few Tips
Too much inflammation can cause the immune system to target healthy organs and tissues, leading to a variety of health problems such as heart diseases, diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and depression. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few ways to reduce inflammation.
Inflammation is necessary for the body to fight infection and heal faster. It's the body's natural defence mechanism. For example, when you get a cut and it swells and turns red, that's inflammation working at healing the wound. Over time, however, too much inflammation can cause the immune system to target healthy organs and tissues, leading to a variety of health problems such as heart diseases, diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and depression. But how can you go about reducing inflammation in your body? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggested a few ways in which you can do that.
1) Avoid vegetable oil: Vegetable oil may not be healthy entirely for your body. Watch out, it may be the reason behind your inflammation.
2) Reduce alcohol: As per the research, alcohol can cause inflammation in the intestines and damage the body's ability to regulate it.
3) Keep your gut healthy and happy: Do consume food items including fruits and vegetables that are healthy for your body. Stay happy and healthy.
4) Prioritise sleep and movement: Maintaining sleep hygiene is extremely important if you want to remain healthy. Similarly, it's good to exercise and move around to ensure your body indulges in some physical activity.
5) Minimise environmental toxins: The environment around you should be clean properly. Environmental toxins in the air, food and skin can lead to chronic inflammation which isn't a good sign. So, make sure you live and eat clean.
6) Avoid food sensitivities: Sometimes, your body cannot take certain food items and reacts negatively. It may lead to inflammation and can make you fall sick. So, it would be nice if you avoid eating the food items that your body is sensitive to.
Lovneet Batra often shares the causes of various health issues and ways to overcome them. In an earlier post, she addressed the reasons behind the feeling of constant fatigue and ways to treat it. You feel tired all the time may be because you are dehydrated. Not paying attention to your diet can actually impact how you feel. Sometimes, certain vitamin deficiencies too cause fatigue because the body isn't getting the required amount of essential nutrients. Inadequate sleep and being overstressed due to work or any other reasons may also result in inexplicable exhaustion.
