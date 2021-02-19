ASK OUR EXPERTS

This Weight Loss Hack Will Make Reaching Your Goals Easier- From An Expert

Weight loss hacks are not all about calories and your diet. It is also about resting well. Read here to know more.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 19, 2021 07:17 IST
2-Min Read
Sleeping well is an important aspect of losing weight on time

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Sleeping well is important for effective weight loss
  2. Lack of sleep can increase cravings
  3. It increases ghrelin and reduces production of leptin

Weight loss hacks: Nutritionists and health care experts always recommend to sleep well if you want good results. But have you ever wondered why that is. Well, there are many and not just one reason as to why sleep is important for you. Getting good quality and deep sleep every night helps you have a strong immunity. It makes you feel energetic throughout the day and also keeps sugar cravings. Now these reasons make it extremely crucial for you to sleep well, if weight loss is your goal.

Sleeping well: The one weight loss hack that you must follow


In one of her recent Instagram reels, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says that weight loss hacks are surely not about ways that can help in creating a calorie deficit, or eating healthy food. "They are more about rest," she says in the video.

She goes on to explain that sleep and rest are important for your day-to-day functioning and keeping cravings in control. If you are sleep-deprived for even a day, you're going to feel tired, irritated and fatigued with low energy levels, throughout the day. Studies have found that sleeping sufficiently can make you feel less hungry and get lesser cravings though the day.

p52tp5eg

Sleeping well can take you a long way in terms of achieving better health and fitness
Photo Credit: iStock

What's more, lack of sleep has been found to trigger high levels of ghrelin and low levels of leptin. Ghrelin is the hormone which increases hunger while leptin is the hormone which brings it down. Thus, lack of sleep results in increased hunger and appetite, and this can make it difficult for you to practice portion control and lower your calorie intake. Therefore, weight loss becomes difficult if you are not sleeping well.

"When you sleep well, your body is more energetic. This brings down cravings for carbs and sugar," says Agarwal.

So if you have been struggling to control cravings and find yourself demotivated to workout almost every day, check your sleep, improve sleep hygiene and work towards sleeping well on an everyday basis.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases