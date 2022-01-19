This Magic Mix Will Help You Deal With Various Stomach Related Issues And Control Sugar Cravings
Munmun Ganeriwal shares her magic mix recipe with her viewers on her Instagram handle. This mx can help ease acidity, indigestion, bloating and even constipation.
Home remedies for stomach issues can ease the symptoms
The kind of food we eat plays a major role in defining our health status. Enough stress has been given to the different kinds of food items and drinks one needs to consume to remain healthy. And if your food habits ever go for a toss, you can face health issues like indigestion, acidity, etc. For such issues, nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal suggests and shares a "magic mix recipe" which would benefit you in many ways. She demonstrates how to make this mix on her social handle.
In the caption, Munmun has explained that this magic mix recipe is excellent to reduce sugar cravings, get rid of indigestion, bloating, constipation and acidity.
For the drink, first, boil one litre of water. Now, you can remove it from the stove and add some ingredients one by one. Put 1/2 tablespoon of cumin seeds, 1/2 tablespoon of fennel seeds, 1/2 tablespoon coriander seeds followed by little fresh ginger (grated) and finally, 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Your magic mix drink is ready. Munmun Ganeriwal stated that you can transfer this healthy drink into a thermos to ensure that it remains a bit warm. You can sip on it throughout the day.
Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal often shares health-related tips with viewers on Instagram. Sometimes, it includes food as well. Once, she spoke about the benefits of muskmelon and the way you can prepare a delicious sabzi out of it.
For this, you first need to peel and chop the muskmelon into small cubes. In a pan, heat some oil and add mustard seeds, hing, sliced melon along with salt. Let it cook on a low flame for about 10 mins. Now, add simple spices like red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and turmeric and muskmelon curry is ready.
