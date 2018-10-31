This Is What Your BMI Tells About Your Health
Both very high and very low levels of Body Mass Index (BMI) are associated with an increased risk of death due to various causes. BMI of between 21-25 kg/m2 is associated with the lowest risk of dying from cancer and heart disease.
Both low and high BMI were associated with an increased risk of death
HIGHLIGHTS
- Obesity results in loss of 4.2 years of life in men, 3.5 years in women
- Low body weight was also associated with a higher risk of death
- BMI in the range 21-25kg/m2 is linked to the lowest risk of dying
According to a recent study, both very high and very low levels of Body Mass Index (BMI) are associated with an increased risk of death due to various causes. The research suggested that BMI of between 21-25 kg/m2 is associated with the lowest risk of dying from cancer and heart disease. The study looked at how BMI is associated with the risk of death both overall, and from a full spectrum of different causes. 3.6 million people and 367,512 deaths were included in the analysis.
Overall, both low and high BMI were associated with an increased risk of death. The researchers suggested that while BMI is recognised as a risk factor for mortality overall, the findings from this study will support the public and health workers to understand how underweight and excess weight might directly affect different aspects of health, or be indicative of underlying health problems.
Obesity (BMI of 30 or more) was associated with a loss of 4.2 years of life in men and 3.5 years in women, with excess weight associated with a higher risk of death from the two leading causes of death, cancer and heart diseases, as well as deaths in several other major categories including respiratory diseases, liver disease, and diabetes.
Low body weight was also associated with a higher risk of death from a wide range of causes including cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, dementia and Alzheimer's and suicide, suggesting that low BMI may be an important indicator of poorer health. The study was published in the journal of Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology.
The research team used anonymised data from the UK Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD) which includes data on BMI from general practitioners' primary care records covering about 9% of the UK population.
This was linked to data from the office of National Statistics mortality database, which includes information on the causes of death as recorded on death certificates. Risks of death from each major cause was calculated according to BMI, adjusting for other important factors such as age, sex, smoking status, alcohol use, and socioeconomic status.
Deaths from transport-related accidents were not associated with BMI, but the excess weight was associated with a higher risk of deaths in every other category except for mental-health related and neurological deaths, while low body weight was associated with deaths from every category except for liver cirrhosis.
The lowest risk of cardiovascular death was at a BMI of 25kg/m2 - every 5kg/m2 increase in BMI above this was associated with a 29% higher risk. The lowest risk of cancer death was at 21kg/m2, with every 5kg/m2 increase in BMI above this level being associated with a 13% higher risk.
Krishnan Bhaskaran, lead author of the study said, "We found important associations between BMI and most causes of death examined, highlighting that body weight relative to height is linked to risk of a very wide range of conditions. Our work underlines that maintaining a BMI in the range 21-25kg/m2 is linked to the lowest risk of dying from most diseases."
