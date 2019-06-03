This Is The Diet You Should Follow To Keep Your Gall Bladder Healthy
Gall bladder helps in storing bile, which eases the digestion of fats. Read more to know how your diet can influence your gall bladder's health.
High fat foods can adversely affect your gall bladder's health
The human body is a complex mechanism. It's a great example of organic solidarity. Each organ functions differently as a part of normal human functioning. One organ in trouble can affect the others. An important organ we would like to talk about today is your Gall Bladder. The gall bladder is a small organ located below the liver. It is a storehouse for the bile juice produced by liver. This bile juice helps in digestion of food (mainly fats). Sometimes, due to various reasons, the gall bladder might not function properly. One of them is formation of gall stones.
Gall stones are small stones of cholesterol and calcium which blocks the tube that drain the gallbladder. This leads to inflammation of the gall bladder.
Symptoms of gall bladder stone include:
- Sudden intense pain on the right side of your abdomen.
- Pain in right shoulder
- Back pain between shoulder blades
- Vomiting or nausea
It's important to maintain optimal gall bladder health. Your lifestyle plays a crucial role, when it comes to maintaining good gall bladder health. The food you eat can affect your gall bladder. But there are foods, which are beneficial for the gall bladder.
Let's look at some food which can be beneficial for your gall bladder:
- Bell peppers
- Citric fruits like orange
- Green vegetables like broccoli
- Tomatoes
- Low-fat dairy (Double toned milk)
- Beans like kidney beans
- Nuts like walnuts, almonds
- Tofu
- Lentils
You should also avoid the following foods, to maintain a healthy gallbladder's:
- High fat food
- Refined white foods (pasta, bread)
- Vegetable oil
Similarly, after a gallbladder removal surgery, people are recommended to avoid the following from their diet:
- Fried, greasy food
- Foods with more than 3gms of fat
- Cream sauces/gravies
- Full fat dairy (like full cream milk)
Although gall bladder might be a small organ, but it does play a crucial role in our body. It works alongside your liver for better digestion, hence it's important to maintain its health.
