ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  This Fruit Can Help You Prevent Digestive Issues: Here's How

This Fruit Can Help You Prevent Digestive Issues: Here's How

Apples can offer you multiple health benefits. It can also help you boost digestion. Eating apples can boost digestion and help you prevent digestive issues. Read here to know how apples are good for your digestive health.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: May 19, 2020 05:54 IST
2-Min Read
This Fruit Can Help You Prevent Digestive Issues: Here

Apple may help you boost digestion and fight the risk of diabetes

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. You can easily improve your digestion with simple home remedies
  2. Apples are good for dental care
  3. Have apple cider vinegar before meals for weight loss

An apple a day keeps the doctor away- you might have heard this a thousand times. Apple offers multiple health benefits. It is a healthy snack that can help beat hunger pangs and provide you with essential nutrients at the same time. Apples can also help in weight loss and boost your heart health. This fruit is rich in fibre, vitamin C, potassium, calcium, magnesium, folate, beta carotene, vitamin K and more. From sauces to pies, an apple can be used to prepare several recipes. Digestive issues are quite common. Apples are an effective remedy for digestives issues.


RELATED STORIES
related

Apple Cider Vinegar Benefits: Here Are 5 Things To Consider Before Consuming It

Apple cider vinegar: Apple cider vinegar has the potential to come up back to your oesophagus. Thus, having it right before bedtime can be harmful. In order to acid acid reflux after consuming ACV, you must sit upright for at least 30 minutes.

related

Improve Your Digestion At Home With These Kitchen Ingredients

Digestion home remedies: Several kitchen ingredients can help you promote the functioning of your digestive issues like constipation, bloating, gas, cramps or diarrhea. Here are some home remedies you can try to improve digestion.

Apple health benefits: How apples can help boost digestion

Poor eating habits and lifestyle are causes contributing to digestive issues. Digestive issues are quite common which can affect your day to day life. Your digestive system affects your overall health in some way or the other. Eating apple may help in digestion as it is rich in fibre. Foods high in fibre supports bowel movements can help prevent constipation.

Apples can also promote good bacteria which play an important role in digestion. It can help you keep your gut healthy.

Also read: Improve Your Digestion At Home With These Kitchen Ingredients

sfdmsp4

Apples may help you prevent digestive issues
Photo Credit: iStock

Apple is a simple portable snack that you can enjoy anytime. It is often consumed with nut butter to increase overall protein intake. During the summer season, you can slice an apple with other vegetables and enjoy refreshing fruits every day.

Also read: 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Apples You Never Knew

rmrm5ml8

Apples can also help in weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

Other health benefits of eating apples

  1. Apple can help you lower cholesterol levels which can boost your heart health
  2. Studies have highlighted that eating apples may reduce the risk of diabetes
  3. Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in this fruit may help promote bone density and strength
  4. The high fibre content of apples can keep you full for longer and help in weight loss

Also read: How To Best Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Weight Loss

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Insomnia: A Sleep Disorder You Must Not Ignore
Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Understanding Migraine: Know Everything Here
Effective Ways To Strengthen Your Immune System
Home Remedies For Common Cold And Cough
Ways To Fight Depression
Arthritis Pain: Know The Basics
Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Plan
These Lifestyle Changes Can Reduce The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes
Exercises To Relieve Back Pain

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Improve Your Digestion At Home With These Kitchen Ingredients
Improve Your Digestion At Home With These Kitchen Ingredients

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com