This Fruit Can Help You Prevent Digestive Issues: Here's How

Apples can offer you multiple health benefits. It can also help you boost digestion. Eating apples can boost digestion and help you prevent digestive issues. Read here to know how apples are good for your digestive health.
An apple a day keeps the doctor away- you might have heard this a thousand times. Apple offers multiple health benefits. It is a healthy snack that can help beat hunger pangs and provide you with essential nutrients at the same time. Apples can also help in weight loss and boost your heart health. This fruit is rich in fibre, vitamin C, potassium, calcium, magnesium, folate, beta carotene, vitamin K and more. From sauces to pies, an apple can be used to prepare several recipes. Digestive issues are quite common. Apples are an effective remedy for digestives issues.
Apple health benefits: How apples can help boost digestion
Poor eating habits and lifestyle are causes contributing to digestive issues. Digestive issues are quite common which can affect your day to day life. Your digestive system affects your overall health in some way or the other. Eating apple may help in digestion as it is rich in fibre. Foods high in fibre supports bowel movements can help prevent constipation.
Apples can also promote good bacteria which play an important role in digestion. It can help you keep your gut healthy.
Apple is a simple portable snack that you can enjoy anytime. It is often consumed with nut butter to increase overall protein intake. During the summer season, you can slice an apple with other vegetables and enjoy refreshing fruits every day.
Other health benefits of eating apples
- Apple can help you lower cholesterol levels which can boost your heart health
- Studies have highlighted that eating apples may reduce the risk of diabetes
- Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in this fruit may help promote bone density and strength
- The high fibre content of apples can keep you full for longer and help in weight loss
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
