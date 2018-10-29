ASK OUR EXPERTS

This Diet Can Put You At Greater Risk Of Kidney Disease Progression

This Diet Can Put You At Greater Risk Of Kidney Disease Progression

Foods that have been positively related to concentrations of inflammatory markers include tomatoes; carbonated beverages; vegetables other than green leafy and dark yellow vegetables; and processed meat, red meat, organ meat, and fish other than dark-meat fish.
  By: ANI  Updated: Oct 29, 2018 05:30 IST
CKD progression can be accompanied by chronic inflammation

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A pro-inflammatory diet can lead to chronic kidney disease
  2. Kidney failure could be prevented by significant dietary changes
  3. Reducing the inflammatory aspects of diet should be tested

A pro-inflammatory diet - which is replete in red, processed, and organ meat, among other foods - is associated with a higher risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression.

The study was presented at ASN Kidney Week 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center.

CKD progression can be accompanied by chronic inflammation. To examine whether pro-inflammatory diets might increase the risk of CKD progression, Tanushree Banerjee of University of California, San Francisco, and her colleagues studied a sample of 1,084 adults with CKD, where 11.1 per cent of the participants developed kidney failure over 14 years of follow-up.


Photo Credit: iStock

The investigators found that individuals with pro-inflammatory diets had a higher risk of developing kidney failure. "These findings have implications for the prevention of kidney failure using dietary approaches with low inflammatory potential," said Dr. Banerjee. "Nutritional interventions that focus on reducing the inflammatory aspects of diet should be tested for halting the progression of CKD."

Foods that have been positively related to concentrations of inflammatory markers include tomatoes; carbonated beverages; vegetables other than green leafy and dark yellow vegetables; and processed meat, red meat, organ meat, and fish other than dark-meat fish.

