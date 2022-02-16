Have Jaggery With Sesame Seeds Daily. Watch Video To Know The Benefits
Sesame seeds are rich in calcium and fibre, and are a good source of protein and magnesium as well. Jaggery, on the other hand, is a good source of iron, antioxidants and is beneficial for digestion.
We've all grown up eating a wide variety of foods together, sometimes to improve the flavour of a dish or to boost the nutritional worth. After all these years, we've finally realised the necessity of healthy eating habits and know that that the food we eat must be high on health quotient. combos that contain the benefits of two nutritious foods let you obtain the best of both worlds. Jaggery and sesame seeds are one such healthy food combination, which nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has spoken about in an Instagram video. To nourish your body in multiple ways, you must have this combination on a daily basis.
Here's what Nmami Agarwal said about the combination of jaggery and sesame seeds:
Sesame seeds are rich in calcium and fibre, and are a good source of protein and magnesium as well. Sesame seeds reduce the risk of heart disease and osteoporosis. Jaggery, on the other hand, is a good source of iron, antioxidants and is beneficial for digestion.
When these two are eaten together, you get the benefits of both the foods making it an ultimate combination. You can have it every single day post-meal, Nmami added.
Here's Nmami Agarwal's video:
Nmami Agarwal often throws light on various food items that go a long way in keeping you healthy. Some time ago, she spoke about a bunch of foods rich in Vitamin C that must be consumed for building immunity. She said oranges and sweet lime are widely known as good sources of Vitamin C. However, try to have them as a whole and not in the form of juice. Kiwi, loaded with Vitamin C, provides about 60 milligrams of ascorbic acid. One hot green chilli (quite easily available in our kitchen) carries 109 milligrams of Vitamin C. Strawberries, too, are good for immunity. Apart from these, broccoli, guava, sprouts and cauliflower are also loaded with Vitamin C. Read more about it here.
Once, Nmami Agarwal had also highlighted the importance of amla, stating that apart from being packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C, it's good for skin and hair. It also aids in weight loss. Nmami also revealed that amla improved eyesight and helped in digestion. Click here to know more about the benefits of amla.
Include these foods in your diet and follow the suggestions by Nmami Agarwal to lead a healthy life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
