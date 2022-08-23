Keep Your “Folic Acid And Vitamin B 12” Levels In Check To Prevent Hyperpigmentation
Nmami Agarwal talks about the nutrient deficiencies that can lead to hyperpigmentation.
Turmeric has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components that can remove patches from your skin
Hyperpigmentation isn't necessarily a disease, instead, it is a condition that makes some areas of the skin darker than others. Hyper-pigmentation can occur in small patches, cover large areas, or affect the entire body. It may appear as brown, black, grey, red, or pink spots or patches, which are also called age spots, sun spots, or liver spots. While increased pigmentation isn't harmful, it can be a symptom of another medical condition. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, in an Instagram post, explains how hyperpigmentation indicates something going wrong inside the body. Further, the health expert shares two nutrient deficiencies that can lead to hyperpigmentation.
1. Folic Acid
Nmami Agarwal states that the body requires folic acid to maintain metabolism. In addition, it plays a pivotal role in energy production, as well as in producing Red Blood Cells. The nutritionist says, “Chronic underconsumption of folic acid can lead to folic acid anemia.” Folic acid deficiency can cause pale skin. It can also decrease the appearance of skin pigmentation.
2. Vitamin B12
According to the nutritionist, Vitamin B12 promotes the production of haemoglobin as well as breaks down nutrients to produce energy. Due to the deficiency of Vitamin B 12, skin starts darkening unnaturally.
Along with keeping your nutrient intake in check, we have listed some ingredients which can help you get rid of persistent patches on the skin. Their usage will not only treat hyper-pigmentation but will also make your skin smooth and healthy.
3. Turmeric
Turmeric is known for its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components, which provide a glow to the skin. The bleaching property of Turmeric can permanently remove unwanted patches from your skin.
4. Lemon
Citrus fruits are known for their skin healing properties and lemon is no different. Owing to its bleaching qualities, lemon juice helps in getting rid of stubborn blemishes. The citric acid in lemons helps exfoliate skin and remove the dead skin.
5. Raw Potato
Raw Potatoes can also treat hyperpigmentation. They contain catecholase, which is an enzyme that is known to lighten skin tone. Because of its high iron content, Raw Potato promotes a healthy, and radiant complexion.
6. Aloe Vera
Applying a small amount of aloe vera on the face can help you treat various skin conditions, including hyperpigmentation. Aloe Vera is loaded with mucilaginous polysaccharides which remove the dead skin cells and promote the regeneration of new skin cells.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
